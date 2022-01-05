Home / Inspiring / Good News

Keanu Reeves Donated 70% of ‘The Matrix’ Salary to Charity for Cancer Research

By Arnesia Young on January 5, 2022
Keanu Reeves Donates ‘The Matrix’ Salary to Charity for Cancer Research

Jean_Nelson/Depositphotos

Keanu Reeves is well-known in Hollywood, not only as a household name but also for his genuine kindness and generosity. He even made headlines just a few months ago for giving his John Wick stuntmen customized Rolex watches as thank you gifts for working with him. And even with all the wonderful things he’s done, the actor is incredibly humble and prefers not to broadcast his good deeds. But despite his best efforts, they always seem to come to light. In fact, several reports have recently surfaced that the philanthropic star donated 70% of his earnings from his 1999 role in The Matrix to fund cancer research.

The 57-year-old was reportedly paid a $10 million base salary for his work on the movie but later earned another $35 million once the film became a box office hit. Of the estimated $45 million that Reeves earned in total, it is said that he donated about $31.5 million to leukemia research. At the time, this would have been a cause very close to his own heart as his own sister was diagnosed with the disease in 1991 and would have been battling it for eight years at the time of his donation. Luckily, after years in treatment, she entered remission in 2001.

However, that didn’t stop Reeves from continuing to fund research. Even after his sister’s recovery, the actor went on to start his own cancer fund. Back in 2009, he gave details about his efforts, which had been going on for several years already with no one being any the wiser. “I have a private foundation that’s been running for five or six years, and it helps aid a couple of children’s hospitals and cancer research,” Reeves explained. “I don’t like to attach my name to it, I just let the foundation do what it does.”

Evidence continues to show that Keanu Reeves really is just an all-around good guy. And with this latest news of his kindness, the actor has captured our hearts once again.

Keanu Reeves reportedly donated 70% of his earnings from The Matrix to charity for cancer research.

Keanu Reeves Donates ‘The Matrix’ Salary to Charity for Cancer Research

Jean_Nelson/Depositphotos

With more news of his kindness, the actor has captured everyone's hearts once again. Watch this video to catch Reeves being his all-around lovable self.

h/t: [22 Words]

Related Articles:

Keanu Reeves Gifts His Stuntmen With Personalized Rolex Watches Worth $10,000 Each

Illustrations Reimagine Keanu Reeves as Every Dashing Disney Prince

Carrie-Anne Moss Wore a Custom Oscar de la Renta Dress That Looks Like Matrix Code

Dwayne Johnson Gifts His Own Custom Truck To Deserving Fan at ‘Red Notice’ Movie Screening

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
Read all posts from Arnesia Young
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Hockey Fan Notices Cancerous Mole on Team Manager’s Neck and Saves His Life
Caring Mall Santa Goes Above and Beyond to Comfort a Girl Feeling Heartbroken Over the Holidays
Oldest Living Person in the World Celebrates 119th Birthday
New Year Twins Born 15 Minutes Apart Have Birthdays in Two Different Years
Teacher Sinks Full-Court Basketball Shot To Win Her Class a Hot Cocoa Party
Māori News Anchor Makes History as First Primetime Journalist With Moko Kauae Face Tattoo

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Kind Customer Brings a Home-Cooked Meal To a Hard-Working Convenience Store Employee
Betty White Is Turning 100 Years Old and She’s Inviting Everyone To Celebrate
Canada Wrote Ryan Reynolds a Song To Let Him Know They Absolutely Love Him
Dwayne Johnson Gifts His Own Custom Truck To Deserving Fan at ‘Red Notice’ Movie Screening
30+ Good New Stories That Shine a Light on the Positive Parts of 2021
Malala Yousafzai Walks in Oxford University Graduation Ceremony After One-Year Postponement

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.