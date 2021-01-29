Home / Inspiring

Passionate Teacher Virtually Educates Her Students During Chemo Appointments

By Sara Barnes on January 29, 2021
Teacher Teaching Virtually in Hospital

For many educators, teaching is more than just a job—it’s a passion. Positively impacting the lives of young people brings satisfaction that goes well beyond a paycheck. Kelly Klein, a kindergarten teacher in Minnesota, knows this all too well. In fact, she is continuing to teach virtual classes (due to COVID-19) from the hospital as she receives chemotherapy for stage-3 ovarian cancer.

Klein goes to the hospital once a month for her cancer treatments. During the five hours that she’s there, it becomes her temporary classroom. The 32-year teaching veteran brings her laptop and supplies to engage and inspire her class of 5 and 6-year-old students.

Sadly, this isn’t the first time that Klein has had to undergo treatment for ovarian cancer. She was first diagnosed with it five years ago and as a result, took off about six months due to aggressive treatments. When she learned that she’d need chemotherapy again, she was determined to continue teaching. For Klein, being with her students is a light in this dark time.

“Teaching 5-year-olds I always say is like going to Disney World. Everything is exciting and they're so excited about everything that it gets me excited,” Klein explained. “When you're at chemo and you're around a lot of sick people, it's kind of a depressing place to be. For me, to be around 5-year-olds during that time, it's like a slice of normalcy in an abnormal environment.”

In deciding to work in tandem with her illness, Klein is setting a powerful example for her young students that people with cancer can continue to live even if they're sick. “What she's doing is part of living in our world, just helping kids manage through lots of situational things that don't have to define us,” Beth Behnke, Klein’s school principal, said of her, “but are part of our lived experience.”

Educator Kelly Klein has continued to teach kindergarten during chemotherapy, calling the experience a “slice of normalcy in an abnormal environment.”

Teacher Teaching Virtually in HospitalTeacher Teaching Virtually in Hospital

h/t: [ScooNews]

All images via Edwin Visalden/M Health Fairview.

Related Articles:

Inspiring Indian Educator Wins Global Teacher Prize and Shares $1M Prize Money With Fellow Finalists

Teacher Missed Her Students So She Knit 23 Adorable Dolls to Represent Each of Them

Teachers Are Creating “Mental Health Check-In” Boards to Offer Students Support

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

UCLA Gymnast’s Incredible “Dance Party” Floor Routine Goes Viral
Listen To ‘Earthrise’: An Inspiring Poem About Climate Change by Amanda Gorman
CNN’s Anderson Cooper Was Left Speechless in an Interview With Amanda Gorman Post-Inauguration
Vice President Kamala Harris Is Making History as the First Female and Person of Color To Hold the Office
Who Is Amanda Gorman? Learn More About the Young Poet Laureate Who Stole the Show With Her Inauguration Poem
Tiffany Haddish Donates 100 Suitcases To Children in Foster Care

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

This Woman Broke the Guinness World Record for the Largest Afro
Amazing Dad Gets Identical Tattoo of Son’s Birthmark To Help Him Feel Less Self-Conscious
Man Experiencing Homelessness Rescues Every Animal From a Burning Shelter
Teen Model With Down Syndrome Is Breaking Barriers With High-Profile Modeling Campaigns
Sikh Community Prepares 6,000 Free Meals for Stranded Truck Drivers
Man Experiencing Homelessness Reunited With Family After Photo of His Makeover Goes Viral

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.