Artist “Draws” Amazing Portraits by Weaving Thread Around Nails

Instead of drawing with pencils, Konstantin Hlanta “draws” with string. The self-taught artist creates vivid works of art by wrapping colorful pieces of thread around nails. By doing so, he renders human hands and eyes, and even animals in amazing detail.

Originally a dental assistant, Hlanta began making string art three years ago. His favorite band, Linkin Park, inspired many of his first pieces, and he has been continually honing his craft ever since. “The process starts with an idea,” he explains to My Modern Met. “I need to figure out what emotions or feelings I want to share. Then, I figure out which person or body part represents in better. Afterward, I sketch and add nails.

From afar, these pieces resemble realistic paintings. It is only when the viewer steps closer that they can see the numerous pieces of string that went into crafting such luminous compositions. “It's like drawing with pastel or acrylic paint. I add colors to needed areas, and make different shades and shadows by using threads of different colors,” Hlanta says.

Scroll down to see more art by Hlanta

Artist Konstantin Hlanta creates amazing portraits by weaving thread around nails.

Konstantin Hlanta: Patreon| Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Konstantin Hlanta.

