Fabric Books Artistically Embellished With Vein-Like Tendrils of Red Thread

For many readers, the tactile quality of a real book is irreplaceable. Fiber artist Rima Day combines her love of books and nature in a series of exquisite fabric sculptures. These hand-bound works of art feature several soft, translucent pages that are embellished with abstract red tendrils that sprawl across the spreads and trickle out from under the black covers.

“I always liked reading books, and the tactile act of turning pages. That is why I wanted to incorporate a ‘book’ shape into my work,” Day tells My Modern Met. “As for the shapes that I make in those books, the inspiration came from my fascination with the similarity between nature and the human body. As I was walking in nature I realized that blood vessels resemble root systems and tree branches. I wanted to make the shape,” she continues.

The choice of red thread is also a significant aspect of the series which ties into Day's Japanese culture. “Red thread symbolizes human connection in Japan and is used for many good luck charms,” she says. These charms are called senninbari, which literally translates to “thousand person stitches.” In the tradition, Japanese women would embroider a strip of cloth 1,000 times before giving it to a soldier for protection. “The act of stitching becomes prayer,” Day explains. “I resonated with this notion.”

You can view Day's art in person at the Tennessee State Museum and purchase original art via her Etsy shop. You can also keep up to date with the artist's latest creations by following her on Instagram.

Tennessee-based artist Rima Day creates amazing fabric books embellished with vein-like tendrils of red thread.

The red thread symbolizes human connection in Japanese culture, which Day was raised in.

