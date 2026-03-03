11-Year-Old Boy a New Imaginative Hairstyle for His Little Sister Each Day

Big brothers are pretty great, but one 11-year-old in China is setting the bar sky-high. Each day, he carefully braids his little sister’s hair, dreaming up a brand new, wildly imaginative style each time. So far, he’s created more than 300 designs, including delicate butterfly wing plaits, sculptural “ox horn” twists, and spider web-like braids.

The brother and sister, who share the surname Huang, are from Zhuzhou in Hunan province in central China. They’ve attracted widespread attention online, thanks to their mom, who regularly posts videos of their daily hairstyling sessions on Douyin and Weibo, two popular Chinese social media platforms.

Guided by his imagination and armed with an array of colourful hair bands and a box of cute accessories, the doting big brother gets straight to work. His little sister sits patiently, clearly loving the daily pamper session, as he twists and weaves her hair into increasingly elaborate creations.

“My son is quite talented at DIY,” his mother reveals. “He began braiding his sister’s hair when she was only one year old. He truly enjoys it.” According to her, the boy can complete his complex hairstyles in just 20 minutes. “I believe it’s because he practises daily that he naturally comes up with new hairstyling ideas,” she reveals. “Some are inspired by videos or photos, but many are his creations. I truly admire his originality.”

So far, he’s created more than 300 incredible designs.

