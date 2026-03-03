Home / Design / Style

11-Year-Old Boy a New Imaginative Hairstyle for His Little Sister Each Day

By Emma Taggart on March 3, 2026

Big brothers are pretty great, but one 11-year-old in China is setting the bar sky-high. Each day, he carefully braids his little sister’s hair, dreaming up a brand new, wildly imaginative style each time. So far, he’s created more than 300 designs, including delicate butterfly wing plaits, sculptural “ox horn” twists, and spider web-like braids.

The brother and sister, who share the surname Huang, are from Zhuzhou in Hunan province in central China. They’ve attracted widespread attention online, thanks to their mom, who regularly posts videos of their daily hairstyling sessions on Douyin and Weibo, two popular Chinese social media platforms.

Guided by his imagination and armed with an array of colourful hair bands and a box of cute accessories, the doting big brother gets straight to work. His little sister sits patiently, clearly loving the daily pamper session, as he twists and weaves her hair into increasingly elaborate creations.

“My son is quite talented at DIY,” his mother reveals. “He began braiding his sister’s hair when she was only one year old. He truly enjoys it.” According to her, the boy can complete his complex hairstyles in just 20 minutes. “I believe it’s because he practises daily that he naturally comes up with new hairstyling ideas,” she reveals. “Some are inspired by videos or photos, but many are his creations. I truly admire his originality.”

Each day, this 11-year-old boy carefully braids his little sister’s hair, dreaming up a brand-new, wildly imaginative style each time.

So far, he’s created more than 300 incredible designs.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AsianFeed (@asianfeed)

Source: Chinese boy, 11, invents 300 unique hair braids for toddler sister, wins admiration online

Related Articles:

Self-Taught Artist Creates Complex Hairstyles That Look They Belong in a Fantasy Film

German Teenager Creates Amazing Hairstyles That Look Like Intricate Crochet Patterns

Talented Hairstylist Elevates Hair Braids To Look Like Complex Woven Art

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

2026 Met Gala’s Dress Code Has Officially Been Announced
This Transylvanian Folklore-Inspired Fashion Collection Is Every Goth’s Dream
Mongolia’s 2026 Olympic Outfits Ignite Social Media With Heritage-Driven Style
Iris van Herpen’s Nature-Inspired, Sculptural Garments Will Be on Display in Brooklyn
Blackpink’s Lisa Stars in New Dance-Inspired NikeSkims Collection Campaign
LEGO and Crocs Turn the Beloved Brick-Shaped Toys Into Quirky Clogs

More on My Modern Met

Smart Press-On Nails Let You Instantly Change Your Manicure Color With an App
Vogue Magazine Names Pope Leo XIV as One of the Best Dressed People of 2025
Indigenous Artisans Create Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum’s Embroidered Outfits
Malaysian Fashion Designers Turn LEGO’s Botanical Collection Into Wearable Art
Immersive Exhibition Invites Viewers Into Two Decades of Armani’s High Fashion World
Here’s How the Stars Showed up To Support Art and Film at the 2025 LACMA Gala

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.