Home / Funny

2024 Met Gala Memes That Stole the Spotlight During Fashion’s Biggest Night Out

By Regina Sienra on May 9, 2024

Many people consider the Met Gala to be “fashion’s biggest night out” or the Super Bowl of fashion. And with any event of this nature and size, comes a wave of commentary on social media. Luckily, a good chunk of it is not only funny, but also really clever. During the 2024 Met Gala, memes poured in throughout the night, as people offered their most memorable takes on the outfits celebrities wore—at times even stealing the spotlight from what was going on on the red carpet.

For the 2024 edition, attendees were asked to dress according to the theme “The Garden of Time,” based on a short story by J.G. Ballard. This concept rang a bell for some film lovers who thought that the flower dress Florence Pugh's character wore in the end of Midsommar, as well as the outfits donned by The Hungers Games’ Effie Trinket and Star Wars‘ Padme Amidala, would have not only stood out, but they would have fit right in with the dress code. “Mother would be mothering,” as some might say.

In turn, users also called out those who treated the gala as if it was any other event. Many were upset that, despite the creative possibilities offered by the theme, many male attendees chose to wear a boring black tuxedo. But even underachievers inspired some hilarious takes. In regards to actor Nicholas Galitzine’s dark suit, a Twitter user wrote, “They told him he had to serve and he thought they meant the tables. His bad y'all.”

Ultimately, some of the funniest memes are those that look inward, reflecting on how we all look judging these impossibly ornate gowns, worn to an evening with a price tag of around $75,000. While some compared themselves to a judging Miranda Presley—a character inspired by the host of the gala herself, Vogue editor Anna Wintour—someone pointed out with a gif that we were all likely in our pajamas, commentating on the event from our beds.

Read some of the funniest tweets about the Met Gala below.

During the 2024 Met Gala, memes poured in throughout the night, as people offered their most memorable takes on the outfits celebrities wore…

…at times even stealing the spotlight from what was actually going on on the red carpet.

Luckily, a good chunk of it is not only really funny, but also really clever.

Attendees were asked to dress according to the theme “The Garden of Time,” a concept that made some film lovers think of characters that would fit right in.

Others had thoughts on the suits worn by male attendees.

Ultimately, some of the funniest memes are those that look inward, reflecting on how we all look judging these impossibly ornate gowns.

Related Articles:

AI-Generated Photos of Celebs at the Met Gala Fooled Everyone Online Including Katy Perry’s Mom

Timeless Fashion in Bloom: The Most Beautiful Met Gala 2024 Red Carpet Looks

Artist Reimagines the Infamous Met Gala Cockroach Dressed as a Fabulous Attendee

Met Gala 2023: The “Meowvelous” Looks That Dazzled During Fashion’s Night Out

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

3,000 People in Dinosaur Costumes Gather in Public To Break a World Record
Kindhearted Woman Thinks She’s Rescuing a Baby Hedgehog, But Turns Out It’s a Hat Pom-Pom
Watch How Vincent van Gogh and Frida Kahlo Would Deal With Client Feedback in Funny Ad Spoof
Clever Social Media Account Matches Top Sport Moments of 2024 So Far With Works of Art
Weatherman Sneaks Heavy Metal Lyrics by Disturbed Into His Live TV Forecast
Watch This Adorable Cat Say “Buongiorno” to a Woman in Italy

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Funny Video Series Imagines What It Would Be Like if Fonts Could Talk to Each Other
Mother and Son Perform an Unexpected Dance Routine at His Wedding
Funny Christmas Photo Series Captures the Last Unmarried Person in the Family
Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds Recreate Wham! Cover Photo
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Recreated the Outfit From His 90s Photo Meme for Christmas
Photographer Hilariously Shows Model How To Pose for Stunning Results

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.