2024 Met Gala Memes That Stole the Spotlight During Fashion’s Biggest Night Out

Many people consider the Met Gala to be “fashion’s biggest night out” or the Super Bowl of fashion. And with any event of this nature and size, comes a wave of commentary on social media. Luckily, a good chunk of it is not only funny, but also really clever. During the 2024 Met Gala, memes poured in throughout the night, as people offered their most memorable takes on the outfits celebrities wore—at times even stealing the spotlight from what was going on on the red carpet.

For the 2024 edition, attendees were asked to dress according to the theme “The Garden of Time,” based on a short story by J.G. Ballard. This concept rang a bell for some film lovers who thought that the flower dress Florence Pugh's character wore in the end of Midsommar, as well as the outfits donned by The Hungers Games’ Effie Trinket and Star Wars‘ Padme Amidala, would have not only stood out, but they would have fit right in with the dress code. “Mother would be mothering,” as some might say.

In turn, users also called out those who treated the gala as if it was any other event. Many were upset that, despite the creative possibilities offered by the theme, many male attendees chose to wear a boring black tuxedo. But even underachievers inspired some hilarious takes. In regards to actor Nicholas Galitzine’s dark suit, a Twitter user wrote, “They told him he had to serve and he thought they meant the tables. His bad y'all.”

Ultimately, some of the funniest memes are those that look inward, reflecting on how we all look judging these impossibly ornate gowns, worn to an evening with a price tag of around $75,000. While some compared themselves to a judging Miranda Presley—a character inspired by the host of the gala herself, Vogue editor Anna Wintour—someone pointed out with a gif that we were all likely in our pajamas, commentating on the event from our beds.

Read some of the funniest tweets about the Met Gala below.

looking at yourself in the mirror whilst you’re getting your hair cut https://t.co/EZ5ikIxJ7y — Alice Wickenden (@AliceWickenden) May 6, 2024

RIP Marie Antoinette. You WOULDN'T have messed up on the theme at this year's #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/dc01zts0tx — Ellen Walker MA (RCA) (@EllenFWalker) May 6, 2024

On this day in 1929 Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo were married, this is the only surviving photograph pic.twitter.com/bxDYUnX0sP — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) May 7, 2024

rip padme amidala you would’ve loved the met gala pic.twitter.com/SfpbdDUuut — mela (@cIecIerc) May 7, 2024

The way I would've ate this theme up #MetGala pic.twitter.com/I7FsK2ZXY6 — Lizzie McGuire (@ImLizzieM) May 6, 2024

I’m just waiting for someone to show up at the #MetGala like this pic.twitter.com/vpgm6iHrtx — kel (@kelli_pope) May 6, 2024

welcome back the fairy godmothers and sleeping beauty omg #MetGala pic.twitter.com/mHQdxZrtj0 — ّ (@biglttlefleabag) May 6, 2024

Can’t believe Ed Sheeran chose to bring Troy Boltons tux from the HSM 3 prom scene back to life for the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/DR97ZwLCOa — Georgia (@georgia_211) May 7, 2024

they told him he had to serve and he thought they meant the tables. his bad y'all https://t.co/UtXR7tlJLj — lana nicholas galitzine's impregnator (@GALITZINEFOX) May 6, 2024

Both of my personalities trying to coexist together #MetGala pic.twitter.com/bWmQ4lJUEm — Abhay Rana (@Abheythere) May 6, 2024

“that dress is disgusting, who let her out in public” “fire your stylist girl” “he looks boring as fuck”#MetGala #MetGala2024 pic.twitter.com/BJX6zkjqDq — moksh (fan account) (@evermokshh) May 6, 2024

my four moods while watching Met Gala#MetGala pic.twitter.com/JiTvECh0bT — Kristine (@__kristine_h) May 7, 2024

