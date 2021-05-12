Media Artist Refik Anadol on His AI-Driven Artwork Redefining Space [Podcast]

This week on My Modern Met's Top Artist Podcast, we talk with media artist Refik Anadol of Refik Anadol Studio. This studio creates incredible pieces of art that exist in the public realm and seek to be accessible to people of “any age, any background, and any culture.” Anadol’s media art exists in the form of incredibly immersive audio/visual installations, stunning projections, and parametric data sculptures that all explore the relationship between humanity and technology.

We talked with Anadol about his unique craft and how he and his multidisciplinary studio create these projects around the world. He tells us about the amazing collaboration with scientists, architects, data experts, and other specialists whose skills he translates into art for everyone. We learn about his artistic process and how he turns science fiction into reality.

Anadol has some beautiful thoughts to share about spreading inspiration and creating something truly new while standing on the shoulders of greats who came before. We think you’ll feel inspired, too, after hearing his poetic description of the work his studio is doing. This episode is a great listen for fans of science fiction, people who believe in accessible art, or just huge fans of Refik Anadol Studio like us.

You can listen below or via Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever else you listen to your favorite podcasts. And, if you like what you hear, please leave us a review!

