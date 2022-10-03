Bewitching Portraits Depict Enigmatic Female Figures With Animal Masks

Switzerland-based artist Laura H. Rubin breathes life into surreal ideas in her digital paintings. She uses her masterful skills to render ethereal female figures in hyperrealistic detail, making dreamlike scenes not only visible but believable to the viewer. Some of her latest portraits feature graceful women adorned with headwear inspired by different animals.

United by a limited color palette of black, white, and red, these illustrations stand out for their simplicity. Each of the women appears in the center of the composition, their unique animal mask framing their head and face. One figure, for instance, is adorned by a costume of a cat, which covers her eyes so that only her nose and lips are visible. Although the viewer cannot make out what she is thinking, the inky black clothing, hair, and costume give the impression she is in a somber or even fearsome state of mind.

In another portrait, Rubin covers a women's head with the face of a black Dobermann, the juxtaposition of which enhances the delicate features of the human character. “I create paintings of mainly female figures who, despite their fragile appearance, radiate an inner strength through facial expressions,” Rubin tells My Modern Met. “These antagonisms in my paintings also address women's still prevalent perceived inferiority.”

Switzerland-based artist Laura H. Rubin creates exquisite digital paintings.

Her latest series merges depictions of ethereal women with animal motifs.

These female characters wear head coverings inspired by wolves, cats, and birds.

