Home / Funny

Oil Paintings of Cats Stealing Food Throughout Art History

By Sara Barnes on September 22, 2022

Some curious cats need to know what you’re having for dinner. They jump onto the table when you're not looking and try to steal a bit of whatever you’ve got on your plate. Although this might seem like it only happens in modern times, one Twitter account called Cats of Yore points out that felines have always been mischievous. For proof, just look at art history.

The Cats of Yore account was created by Molly Hodgdon, and she posted a thread in which kitties are whetting their appetites with human food. “One of my favorite sub-genres of art is Cats Stealing Food in Still Life Paintings,” she writes in the first tweet. “It’s so wonderfully disrespectful. So here is a thread celebrating the need for snacks triumphing over art.”

Over the course of nine paintings, nearly all of them from the 17th and 18th centuries, she shares pictures of cats at the height of their naughtiness. The paintings show them swiping sausage and being caught with whole fish in their mouths. In one piece, the cat is deciding if it’s worth pawing an entire tray of oysters.

Each artwork is rendered with sincerity, as if the artist doesn't see the inherent humor of cats stealing food; it's this seriousness that makes the pieces so amusing in the first place. The tweet thread also teaches an enduring lesson. No matter how beautiful a spread is, cats simply do not care—especially if it means getting a tasty treat.

Think that cats stealing human food only happens today? One Twitter thread is showing that no, kitties have been mischievous throughout the centuries.

Art history is proof that cats do not care about a beautiful spread…

…as long as they can get a tasty treat.

Cats of Yore: Twitter
h/t: [Neatorama]

Related Articles:

Artist Reimagines Cats as Royalty in Traditional Portraits of People

70 Artists Are Celebrating Fierce Felines With a ‘Cat Art Show’ in Los Angeles

75-Year-Old Artist Memorializes His Late Cat in Scenes of Giant Topiary Gardens

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Someone Is Photoshopping Mr. Bean Onto the Faces of A-list Celebrities
25 Adorable Pet Halloween Costumes for Your Favorite Dog or Cat
High School Tradition Lets Seniors Dress Up For Fun, Pop Culture-Inspired ID Photos
Who Was Antonio Canova? Learn About This Important Neoclassical Sculptor
Who Was Winslow Homer? Learn About the Life and Art of This Pioneering American Painter
13 of Art History’s Most Horrifying Masterpieces

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Workaholics Can Sit in This Coffin-Shaped Office Chair Forever
The Evolution of Landscape Painting and How Contemporary Artists Keep It Alive
11 Great Hispanic Artists Who Shaped Western Culture
Domino’s Staff Finds Dinosaur Toy Accidentally Left Behind and Makes It an Employee for the Night
Baby Seal Breaks Into New Zealand Home to Terrify Cat and Lounge on Couch
‘Cats With Jobs’ Twitter Features Funny Photos of Felines at Hard at “Work”

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]