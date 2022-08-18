Home / Painting / Oil Painting

Stunning Oil Painting of the Sea Inside a Real Porthole Offers an Infinite Oceanview

By Margherita Cole on August 18, 2022
Porthole Sea Paintings by Adam Stevens

When you're on a ship, a porthole will show you spectacular views of life at sea. So, it's only fitting that a painting of the stormy ocean is framed inside one of these nautical items. North Carolina-based artist Adam Stevens mounted his oil seascape inside a genuine porthole, adding to the maritime aesthetic of the piece.

As a self-taught artist, Stevens learned how to paint through YouTube videos, including tutorials by Bob Ross. Eventually, his interest in the sea translated to his art. “I’ve always loved the water. I love the idea of being out in the open ocean with nothing around you, especially at night,” Stevens explains to My Modern Met. “It brings a sort of peace and fears all at the same time. I thought a physical porthole acting as the frame would increase the illusion.”

Stevens' realistic portrayal of the ocean, paired with the rustic porthole, gives the impression of looking outside of a window. The scene is set at nighttime, as evident in the dark blue color palette and the subtle shine of the moon in the sky. Its light reflects on the waves in the foreground, which are moving serenely across the horizon.

In addition to his depictions of seascapes, Stevens also creates landscapes inspired by his surroundings. “Everything around me [is an inspiration],” he continues. “I drive a lot for work, and I'm constantly slamming on my brakes and pulling over if I see an interesting or pretty scene I keep my Sony DSLR in my passenger seat. I love finding the beauty in everyday scenes, such as barns or fields.”

You can purchase available paintings via Stevens' online store and keep up to date with his latest projects by following the artist on Instagram.

North Carolina-based artist Adam Stevens mounted his striking painting of the sea inside of a porthole.

Porthole Sea Paintings by Adam Stevens

He created a circular oil depiction of the stormy sea and framed it inside a genuine porthole.

In addition to his ocean paintings, Stevens also creates landscapes inspired by farms and the countryside.

Landscape Paintings by Adam StevensLandscape Paintings by Adam StevensLandscape Paintings by Adam StevensAdam Stevens: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Adam Stevens.

Related Articles:

Artist Creates Lifelike Ocean Paintings Despite Her Fear of Large Bodies of Water

Artist Uses Surfboards as Canvases for Exquisite Ocean Paintings

Immersive Ocean Paintings Capture the Shimmering Beauty of the Endless Waves

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Hyperrealistic Artworks Are an Intriguing Portal to Their Subjects Inner Worlds
Conservators Discover a Hidden Van Gogh Self-Portrait Under Another Artwork
Dramatic Painting Illustrates a Tense Showdown Between a Killer Whale and a Seal
Stunning Oil Paintings Capture the Warm Glow of Hope Within Hands
Artist Paints the First Full-Color Hyperrealistic Portrait of Harriet Tubman
Cinematic Paintings Capture the Tranquil Beauty of a Romanticized American Southwest

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Expressive Sunflowers Bloom on Vibrant Open-Impressionist Canvases
Hyperrealistic Oil Paintings Submerge Ethereal Figures in Water
Contemporary ‘Open Impressionism’ Highlights the Expansive Beauty of California Vineyards
Poignant Oil Paintings Reflect on the Way the Pandemic Has Impacted Life as We Know It
Sublime Paintings Capture the Unique Ambiance of Urban Settings at Night
Thought-Provoking Paintings Pair Real-life Observations With Subtle Humor

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]