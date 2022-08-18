Stunning Oil Painting of the Sea Inside a Real Porthole Offers an Infinite Oceanview

When you're on a ship, a porthole will show you spectacular views of life at sea. So, it's only fitting that a painting of the stormy ocean is framed inside one of these nautical items. North Carolina-based artist Adam Stevens mounted his oil seascape inside a genuine porthole, adding to the maritime aesthetic of the piece.

As a self-taught artist, Stevens learned how to paint through YouTube videos, including tutorials by Bob Ross. Eventually, his interest in the sea translated to his art. “I’ve always loved the water. I love the idea of being out in the open ocean with nothing around you, especially at night,” Stevens explains to My Modern Met. “It brings a sort of peace and fears all at the same time. I thought a physical porthole acting as the frame would increase the illusion.”

Stevens' realistic portrayal of the ocean, paired with the rustic porthole, gives the impression of looking outside of a window. The scene is set at nighttime, as evident in the dark blue color palette and the subtle shine of the moon in the sky. Its light reflects on the waves in the foreground, which are moving serenely across the horizon.

In addition to his depictions of seascapes, Stevens also creates landscapes inspired by his surroundings. “Everything around me [is an inspiration],” he continues. “I drive a lot for work, and I'm constantly slamming on my brakes and pulling over if I see an interesting or pretty scene I keep my Sony DSLR in my passenger seat. I love finding the beauty in everyday scenes, such as barns or fields.”

You can purchase available paintings via Stevens' online store and keep up to date with his latest projects by following the artist on Instagram.

North Carolina-based artist Adam Stevens mounted his striking painting of the sea inside of a porthole.

He created a circular oil depiction of the stormy sea and framed it inside a genuine porthole.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paintings By Adam Stevens (@paintings_by_adam_stevens)

In addition to his ocean paintings, Stevens also creates landscapes inspired by farms and the countryside.

Adam Stevens: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Adam Stevens.

Related Articles:

Artist Creates Lifelike Ocean Paintings Despite Her Fear of Large Bodies of Water

Artist Uses Surfboards as Canvases for Exquisite Ocean Paintings

Immersive Ocean Paintings Capture the Shimmering Beauty of the Endless Waves