Home / Art / Installation

Flowers Are Flowing Out of Ice Cream Trucks in New York

By Sara Barnes on February 26, 2021
Lewis Miller Flower Flash

Photo courtesy of Lewis Miller Design

Floral designer Lewis Miller offers an alternative to New York City's concrete landscape with his colorful “Flower Flashes.” Many eagerly await the magical moment when he and his team will erect a gigantic pop-up display of beautiful blooms on the sidewalk. Each installation features a variety of blossoms that turn trashcans into vases and occupy old phone booths. Miller’s latest flash was in celebration of Valentine’s Day, and it’s perhaps his most impressive yet. He outfitted two ice cream trucks with thousands of flowers that extend from the vehicles’ roofs to the wheels.

Light pinks, magenta, and bright red blooms offer a stunning frame for the boxy trucks. It feels very lovey-dovey, but the color scheme marks a departure from Miller’s usual Valentine’s Day palette. “I always tend to go a little dark and moody for Valentine’s Day! Never wanting to conform to the norm, I stay away from red roses,” Miller tells My Modern Met. “When creating a Flower Flash or a floral arrangement, I like a color story that feels unexpected. Deep purples, lilacs, and black cherry with jasmine and lots of textural foliage. BUT this year, I felt like all New Yorkers needed a real jolt of love!

“We decided to festoon two Mister Softee Ice Cream Trucks with garlands and mini-explosions of freshly cut blooms such as tulips, daffodils, roses, hydrangea. We even turned on the ice cream jingle and handed out single stem roses to passersby.”

The Valentine’s Day Flower Flash debuted on February 12 in Rockefeller Center. Like Miller’s previous flashes, they didn’t last long; folks quickly picked the blooms from the truck and took them home. Hopefully, they gave it to someone they love.

Floral designer Lewis Miller installed one of his beloved “Flower Flashes” for Valentine's Day on two ice cream trucks.

Lewis Miller Flower Flash

Photo courtesy of Lewis Miller Design

Valentine Flower Flash by Lewis Miller

Photo courtesy of Tishman Speyer

Valentine Flowers Flash

Photo courtesy of Tishman Speyer

Valentine Flowers Flash

Photo courtesy of Tishman Speyer

Valentine Flowers Flash

Photo courtesy of Tishman Speyer

Valentine Flowers Flash

Photo courtesy of Tishman Speyer

Valentine Flowers Flash

Photo courtesy of Tishman Speyer

Valentine Flowers Flash

Photo courtesy of Tishman Speyer

Valentine Flowers Flash

Photo courtesy of Tishman Speyer

Lewis Miller Design: Website | Instagram

Related Articles:

Artist Crafts Oversized Tissue Paper Flowers That Belong in a Candy-Colored Dreamscape

Floriography: Exploring the Victorian Meaning of Flowers

Artist Delicately Crafts Colorful Illustrations From Foraged Flowers and Botanicals

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artist Recreates His Lockdown Living Room Completely Out of Denim
Dynamic Art Installation Uses AI To Turn 200 Million Nature Images Into a Mesmerizing 3D Visual Experience
Dazzling Outdoor Installation Uses “Light Recipes” To Sustainably Inspire Plant Growth
Artist Fuses Ceramics Plates With Fringe To Explore Her Dual Heritage as a Mexican-American
Artist Pours Water Over Massive Flower Arrangement To Preserve Bright Blooms in Ice
Pulsating 60-Panel Light Installation Celebrates the Micro Beauty of Yellowstone National Park

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Yayoi Kusama Has Two Immersive ‘Mirror Room’ Installations Coming To the Tate Modern
Italian Artist Transforms Old and Forgotten Trees Into Incredible Works of Art
Dazzling Projections Transform Iconic Japanese Garden Into an Immersive Art Installation
Artist Hand-Carves an Ornate Patterned “Rug” Into a Wooden Floor
Giant Wooden Xylophone in Japanese Forest Plays the Notes of Bach’s Cantata 147
Artist Decorates the Beach With Mesmerizing Arrangements of Rocks

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.