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Corgi Leads a Pack of 7 Dogs on a 10-Mile Journey To Make It Back Home

By Sara Barnes on March 25, 2026
Corgi Leading Dogs Home

Photo: Bigandt/Depositphotos (Not the corgi from the actual event.)

One canine quest sounds like something from a movie. A group of seven dogs in China went missing but miraculously found their way home, traveling more than 17 kilometers (about 10 miles) to reunite with their humans. The leader of this pack—which featured a golden retriever, labrador, German shepherd, and Pekinese—was a commanding corgi identified as Dapang, or “big fatty.”

A viral video posted on March 15, 2026, showed a group of dogs walking along a highway in Changchun, the capital of the Chinese province Jilin. It’s unclear how the dogs got there; some think they were kidnapped, while others think they could’ve wandered off. But, one thing was clear: conditions weren’t ideal. Aside from the traffic, it was cold, with temperatures dropping below freezing. But that didn’t deter the pack. They navigated traffic on their own as they made their way homeward bound.

As the video spread on Chinese social media, a coordinated effort was underway to make sure these pups made it safely home. Volunteers for local stray dog rescues went knocking door-to-door in nearby villages while posting flyers about the canines. By March 19, 2026, all of the dogs were back home. Three of them, including the corgi, belonged to one woman, who had been looking for them for days. She was about to give up when Dapang wandered into the house. It was a humble end for a pup that had clearly exercised bravery and determination over what was undoubtedly a harrowing several days.

A group of seven dogs in China went missing but miraculously found their way back home, traveling more than 17 kilometers (about 10 miles) to reunite with their humans. They were spotted walking on a highway, which helped launch a coordinated effort to get them home.

 

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Sources: Group of dogs that went missing in China go viral after walking 17km home; Corgi Leads Pack of Seven Dogs on 10-Mile Journey Home After Being Stolen; Heroic corgi leads epic escape as seven stolen dogs journey 17km home

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Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled "Embroidered Life" that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
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