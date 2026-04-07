Scientists Are Developing a First-Of-Its-Kind Pill To Help Dogs Live Longer

There’s an inherent tragedy that comes with having a dog. In almost all cases, we will outlive them. Of course, the benefits of having a dog in our lives far outweigh the cost of grief once they cross the rainbow bridge. But still, most of us would give anything for a few more years with our favorite furry friends. One company is aiming to do just that. The biotech firm Loyal is currently working on a pioneering longevity drug for dogs. If it completes the FDA process, it will be the first approved drug for lifespan extension in any species.

The drug is known as LOY-002, and it’s marketed as being a “healthy lifespan extension” in senior dogs. In this case, that means canines over 10 years old that weigh at least 14 pounds. LOY-002 aims to maintain quality of life as the dog grows older by targeting the underlying metabolic drivers of aging and delaying the onset of disease. Its foundation is the idea of caloric restriction mimicry, a research-backed concept that reducing caloric intake (not to harmful levels) can alter how cells process energy and thus extend their lifespan.

While not currently on the market, the drug—which would be prescribed as a daily pill—has recently reached a new milestone on its way to gaining FDA approval. In January 2026, its Target Animal Safety (TAS) technical section was accepted by the FDA. To receive approval, Loyal submitted a standard safety study and field safety data from over 400 dogs on the LOY-002 effectiveness trial, known as the STAY study. The biotech company completed its Reasonable Expectation of Effectiveness (RXE) in early 2025. This marks two of the three major technical sections required for a market launch.

Loyal expects to complete the final major technical section in 2027.

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