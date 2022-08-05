Choosing a wedding dress is a special responsibility for brides that usually involves a trip to a bridal boutique. Since there are a seemingly endless number of dresses to try on, people usually depend on the advice of bridal consultants. To make the selection process a little more unique, Lille Anne Dawson of Bella's Bridal & Formal in Birmingham, Alabama, has transferred her knowledge of the store's vast collection of garments into creative TikTok videos. The 23-year-old expertly matches different wedding dresses to the aesthetics and personalities of Disney princesses, characters, villains, and more.
Dawson has been working at Bella's for about a year, but posted her first video in February. In this video, she is seen wearing several different gowns that correspond with individual Disney princesses, like Cinderella, Belle, and Ariel. These outfits are meant to resemble what she thinks these characters would wear if they were getting married today; and as you watch the fashion show, you'll see how Dawson expertly captures these characters with her outfit choices.
After her Disney princess video garnered millions of views, she expanded the series to include villains and other Disney protagonists. Sometimes, this means reimagining the personality of male characters like Hades from the movie Hercules as a unique wedding dress. And although working with bridal fashion sounds like it would be limiting, Dawson finds ways to incorporate important parts of the characters through particular ensemble choices. For instance, her interpretation of Cruella de Vil from 101 Dalmations features a black veil, gloves, and lace detailing on the skirt of the gown.
Alabama-based bridal consultant Lillie Ann Dawson matches wedding dresses with Disney princesses.
She also finds dresses that are inspired by other Disney characters.
And pairs Disney villains with their own wedding looks.
Dawson has also done a series of Pixar characters.
She has even matched dresses with Marvel characters.
