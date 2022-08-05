Home / Design / Style

Bridal Consultant Matches Disney Princesses With Their Ideal Wedding Dress

By Margherita Cole on August 5, 2022
Lillie Ann Dawson Pairs Wedding Dresses With Disney Characters

Choosing a wedding dress is a special responsibility for brides that usually involves a trip to a bridal boutique. Since there are a seemingly endless number of dresses to try on, people usually depend on the advice of bridal consultants. To make the selection process a little more unique, Lille Anne Dawson of Bella's Bridal & Formal in Birmingham, Alabama, has transferred her knowledge of the store's vast collection of garments into creative TikTok videos. The 23-year-old expertly matches different wedding dresses to the aesthetics and personalities of Disney princesses, characters, villains, and more.

Dawson has been working at Bella's for about a year, but posted her first video in February. In this video, she is seen wearing several different gowns that correspond with individual Disney princesses, like Cinderella, Belle, and Ariel. These outfits are meant to resemble what she thinks these characters would wear if they were getting married today; and as you watch the fashion show, you'll see how Dawson expertly captures these characters with her outfit choices.

After her Disney princess video garnered millions of views, she expanded the series to include villains and other Disney protagonists. Sometimes, this means reimagining the personality of male characters like Hades from the movie Hercules as a unique wedding dress. And although working with bridal fashion sounds like it would be limiting, Dawson finds ways to incorporate important parts of the characters through particular ensemble choices. For instance, her interpretation of Cruella de Vil from 101 Dalmations features a black veil, gloves, and lace detailing on the skirt of the gown.

Scroll down to watch Dawson's videos, and be sure to follow her on TikTok to keep up with her latest releases.

Alabama-based bridal consultant Lillie Ann Dawson matches wedding dresses with Disney princesses.

@lillieanndawson Which dress is your favorite?? #wedding #weddingdress #disney #disneywedding ♬ Mad At Disney LLusion lofi remix – LLusion

@lillieanndawson Having some fun at work while waiting for audition results! #weddingdress #disneywedding #princess #weddingtiktok @bellasbridalandformal ♬ Princess Voices – Happily Heather After

@lillieanndawson I just got some new dresses in so it was time to do some more princesses! Comment your favorite below 🥰 #weddingtiktok #weddingdress #disneywedding #bride @bellasbridalandformal ♬ Princess Voices – Happily Heather After

She also finds dresses that are inspired by other Disney characters.

@lillieanndawson Some more Disney characters. Who is your favorite?? #disneywedding #weddingdress #bride @bellasbridalandformal ♬ original sound – lillieanndawson

And pairs Disney villains with their own wedding looks.

@lillieanndawson Disney Villains 😈😈 Who’s your favorite? #weddingdress #disneywedding #bride #disney #villain @bellasbridalandformal ♬ original sound – lillieanndawson

Dawson has also done a series of Pixar characters.

@lillieanndawson Comment your favorite character!! #pixar #weddingtok #weddingdress #bride #dress @bellasbridalandformal ♬ original sound – lillieanndawson

She has even matched dresses with Marvel characters.

@lillieanndawson Part 1 of marvel ladies 💥 who is your favorite and who are you hoping to see in part 2?? #weddingtiktok #weddingdress #bride #wedding #marvel #avengers @ ♬ original sound – lillieanndawson

@lillieanndawson Part 2 of Marvel characters!! The DC universe is coming to you next week 😎 Comment your favorite below #weddingtiktok #weddingdress #marvel #bride #avengers @bellasbridalandformal ♬ original sound – lillieanndawson

Lillie Ann Dawson: TikTok | Instagram

All images via Lillie Ann Dawson.

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she's not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
