Heartwarming Illustrations Imagine Disney Princes With Their Children

Have you ever wondered what happens after happily ever afters? That's the question that artist Oksana Pashchenko tries to answer in her Disney fanart illustrations. After imagining the Disney princesses at their weddings, and then as pregnant women, her newest series captures the special bond between a father and his child.

From Beauty and the Beast‘s Prince Adam reading to his young daughter to Aladdin taking his son on a magic carpet ride, Pashchenko finds inspiration from the most beloved animated films. She takes care to render both the princes and their imagined children in the iconic Disney style so that these illustrations feel like a continuation of their respective stories. Even the activities that the characters participate in reflect their movie, such as Sleeping Beauty‘s Prince Phillip taking a restful nap with his baby, and Prince Li Shang teaching his son martial arts.

Visualizing these charming families comes naturally to Pashchenko, who is a mother herself. “My children inspire me,” she tells My Modern Met. “I like to draw the theme of family, love, motherhood, and so on, because now I am going through these stages in my life.” She imbues all of her art with her experiences, which adds to their playfulness and realism.

Scroll down to see the rest of the illustrations from this series, and follow Pashchenko on Instagram to keep up to date with her latest Disney fan art.

Artist Oksana Pashchenko creates charming illustrations of Disney princes with their children.

Oksana Pashchenko: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Oksana Pashchenko.

Related Articles:

Creative Portraits Merge Disney Characters With Their Real Voice Actors

Artist Updates Disney Princess Dresses With Dazzlingly Modern Designs

Artist Reimagines Iconic Disney Princesses With Realistic Facial Proportions