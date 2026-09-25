USPS Honors Linda McCartney’s Photography With New Collection of Forever Stamps

The late Linda McCartney is remembered for many things, from her music and animal rights activism to her marriage to Paul McCartney. But she was also an accomplished photographer with a gift for capturing the beauty of everyday life. Now, the United States Postal Service is celebrating her artistic legacy with a new collection of Forever stamps featuring her photographs. McCartney joins Ansel Adams among the photographers whose work has been celebrated on USPS stamps.

The collection includes five different images drawn from McCartney’s portfolio, highlighting her eye for nature and still-life photography. The photographs appear on a pane of 20 stamps. The stamps were designed by USPS art director Derry Noyes.

Long before she became a familiar name in music, McCartney was making a name for herself behind the camera. She rose to prominence photographing some of the biggest musicians of the 1960s, bringing a relaxed and intimate quality to her portraits. In 1968, her photograph of Eric Clapton appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone, making her the first female photographer to have her work featured on the magazine’s cover.

Although she photographed famous faces, McCartney was equally drawn to the quieter moments around her. Her husband, their children, animals, and ordinary scenes of daily life became recurring subjects. Whether photographing a musician or a familiar corner of her surroundings, she had a way of finding something personal in the moment.

Her creative pursuits extended beyond photography. McCartney was a member of Wings and became an influential advocate for animal rights and vegetarianism. Her photographs have also been exhibited in the United States and at institutions including the Royal Photographic Society and the Victoria and Albert Museum in England.

The Linda McCartney Forever stamps are officially released today, with a first-day-of-issue ceremony held at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City at 11 a.m. ET. The stamps will be available at Post Office locations nationwide and through the USPS online store.

USPS celebrates Linda McCartney with a new collection of Forever Stamps featuring her photographs.

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