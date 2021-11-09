Home / Crafts / Paper Art

Delicate Cut Paper Sculptures Convey the Detrimental Effects of Climate Change on Coral

By Sara Barnes on November 9, 2021
Coral Paper Art

“Ghost Coral” (detail)

Coral reefs are one of the world's most wondrous ecosystems, but they are perishing because of climate change. Through rising ocean temperatures and the stress of an altered environment, the coral turns from colorful to white in a process called coral bleaching. Artist Rogan Brown uses the delicate beauty of cut paper to convey this troubled state, specifically through series titled Ghost Coral and Coral Garden.

Both works feature layers of coral shapes—some that are still vibrant while others are now white. In one iteration of Ghost Coral, we really get the sense that the coral is in danger. The circular composition is an indication that the bleaching is closing in on what’s left of the blues, purples, and greens—otherwise healthy coral.

Coral became an inspiration to Brown early on in his artistic practice. “The mesmerizing diversity of organic forms and the delicate accretion of detail built up layer upon layer has directly inspired the way I design and construct my own sculptures,” he tells My Modern Met. “So it saddens me at a profound level, both as artist and human being, to witness the progressive bleaching and destruction of these amazing ecosystems due to rising ocean temperatures caused by man-made global warming.”

Taking action through his artwork, he wanted these pieces to be an “accessible visual metaphor” that communicates what is happening beneath the sea in a visceral way. “The Ghost Coral series is the fruit of that,” he says. But it isn’t all doom and gloom in Brown’s work. “In order to avoid adding to the sense of helplessness and despair that grips us when we are faced with the terrible impacts of climate change,” he explains, “I have also created a series entitled Coral Garden that highlights the work being done by marine biologists and activists across the world who are battling to resuscitate the reefs by replanting them with heat resistant ‘super corals.’ These pieces contain a message of hope: that we can and indeed must act to salvage what [we] can.”

Scroll down to see the exquisite details of Brown’s work. To see what he’s crafting next, follow him on Instagram.

Artist Rogan Brown creates delicate cut-paper art that highlights the effects that climate change has on coral.

Coral Paper Art

“Ghost Coral”

Coral Paper Art

“Ghost Coral” (detail)

Cut Paper Coral Art

“Ghost Coral”

Coral Paper Art

“Ghost Coral” (detail)

Coral Paper Art

“Coral Garden”

Coral Paper Art

“Coral Garden” (detail)

Coral Paper Art

“Coral Garden” (detail)

Rogan Brown: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Rogan Brown.

Related Articles:

Interview: Artist Hand-Cuts Incredibly Intricate Paper Sculptures That Mimic Microorganisms

Newly Discovered Coral Reef Is Taller Than the Empire State Building

Pantone Unveils Three New Color Tones Based on How Coral React to Climate Change

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artist Slices Single Sheets of Paper To Reveal Fabulous Flora and Fauna
Japanese Paper-Cutting Artist Fills In Drawings With Changing Colors of Nature
Origami Artist Creates Medieval Knight With a Sword and Shield From a Single Piece of Paper
Recycled Books Given a New Life As Intricate Nature-Inspired Paper Sculptures
Artist Constructs Intricate Book Sculptures That Reconfigure Text as Physically Interlocking Lines
Brilliant Paper Sculptures of Nature’s Most Beautiful Birds and Butterflies

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Origami Artist Reimagines Trees With Leaves Made of Tiny Paper Cranes
New Book Highlights the Experimental Genius of Contemporary Paper Art
Artist Creates Paper “Seeds” to Compose Dense Landscapes of Unexpected Forms
10 Collage Craft Ideas To Spark Your Creativity and Inspire Your Own Paper Art
Artist Builds ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Light Boxes Using Layers of Cut Paper
Artist Creates Lush “Gardens” With Intricately Cut Paper Flowers

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.