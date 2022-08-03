Home / Crafts

Cute Needle-Felted Sculptures of Happy-Go-Lucky Characters Created by Artists in Ukraine

By Margherita Cole on August 3, 2022
Needle Felted Sculptures by Manooni

Ukraine-based studio Manooni creates adorable needle felted sculptures with sunny dispositions. From a cheerful pair of acorns to a cloud hugging the crescent moon, each piece exudes cuteness and love of life.

Olha and Hanna Dovhan handmake all of these plush sculptures through needle felting, which involves “stabbing” wool fibers until they lock together and produce a firm, round shape. In this way, they craft satisfyingly minimalist characters, who feature simple geometric bodies, wide-set eyes, and small smiles. Instead of attempting to be realistic in their art, the Dovhans make creative characters that capture the essence of their real-life inspiration and look charming doing it.

Although Manooni’s studio is currently based in Lviv, in Western Ukraine, the Dovhans have family members and friends still living in the Zaporizhzhia region, which is now occupied by Russia. As a result, the two sisters are now using their artistic talents to help raise money for Ukrainians in need through their Patreon.

You can purchase original needle-felted creations as they become available via Manooni’s Etsy shop, and keep up to date with their latest projects by following them on Instagram.

Ukraine-based studio Manooni specializes in adorable needle-felted creations.

Needle Felted Sculptures by Manooni Needle Felted Sculptures by Manooni Needle Felted Sculptures by Manooni

They create plush sculptures of happy food items, animals, clouds, and more.

Needle Felted Sculptures by Manooni Needle Felted Sculptures by Manooni

Each one shines for its happy, sunny disposition.

Needle Felted Sculptures by Manooni

Needle Felted Sculptures by Manooni Needle Felted Sculptures by Manooni Needle Felted Sculptures by Manooni Needle Felted Sculptures by Manooni Needle Felted Sculptures by Manooni Needle Felted Sculptures by Manooni Manooni: InstagramEtsy

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Manooni.

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
