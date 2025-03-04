Home / Classes / Academy

Learn 3 Essential Crochet Tips In This Class for Beginners

By Jessica Stewart on March 4, 2025

Learn to crochet online

If you love working with your hands and want to learn a new skill, there's still time to take advantage of a special winter sale at My Modern Met Academy. Until March 20, get 25% off our Crochet Crash Course by entering FIESTA25 at checkout. That means you only pay $26.21 rather than $34.95 to learn to crochet while creating a fashionable purse.

Why learn to crochet? Not only is it a reward and relaxing creative outlet, but it allows you to make so many things. From scarves and blankets to dolls and accessories, it's a wonderful way to produce original gifts for loved ones or just treat yourself. So if you are ready to take the plunge, what can you expect?

Here is a small preview of three things you can expect to learn during your online crochet class for beginners. Once you look them over, just sign up for our Crochet Crash Course, enter FIESTA25 at checkout, and start learning today. You have until March 20, 2025 to take advantage of the special deal. The course is yours forever, and you can start, stop, and rewatch whenever you'd like, so there's no pressure to get things right the first time around.

Enjoy 25% off our beginner's look at how to crochet and pick up a new hobby.

Here are three crochet basics you can expect to learn during the online class.

Read a Crochet Pattern

Crochet purse

Every crochet project comes with a pattern, so reading crochet patterns is a fundamental skill of this craft. Not sure what abbreviations like “Ch,” “SC,” or “BLO” mean? Don't worry; the course will explain all the lingo you need to not only read the downloadable pattern that comes with the course but also any future patterns you'll be working on.

Create Chain Stitches

Chain stitch

This essential stitch is the base for most crochet projects, so it makes sense to start here. Your instructor, Khara, will not only go over how to make a chain stitch but will explain how to keep track of your stitches and how to build multiple rows of chain stitches to build your crochet.

 

Learn to Change Colors

Crochet blanket

Photo: Bluecaterpillar/Depositphotos

Whether you want multiple colors in your project or simply need to start a new ball of yarn, the Crochet Crash Course will show you an easy method for switching things up. This will give you even more creative freedom while keeping the structure and integrity of your project.

