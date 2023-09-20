Home / Funny

Llama Is Brought to a Wedding Dressed as a Groomsman and Steals the Show

By Regina Sienra on September 20, 2023
llama wearing tuxedo

Photos: Llama Adventures

When planning a wedding, selecting the guests is one of the main things a couple must get down. But sometimes, even the most thorough planning can't foresee whether one of the attendees may steal the spotlight at the party—especially if said guest happened to be a fluffy llama. Recently, a llama named J joined a wedding in upstate New York, and its uniquely designed tuxedo made him look less like a cute animal and more like a dapper groomsman.

Jr’s handlers are Llama Adventures, a farm dedicated to “bringing the joy of llamas to everyone.” And what better way to bring joy than with a cute creature dressed up as a party guest? To make it look like J is standing on two feet and elegantly donning a tuxedo, the llama's costume features a pair of elegantly crossed hands and neatly ironed pants. When viewed from the perfect angle, the llama's rear becomes hidden, creating the illusion that he is calmly posing for photos, getting smooches from the bridesmaids, and chatting with fellow groomsmen, all while standing like a hybrid human-llama.

As his cool demeanor shows, this is not J’s first rodeo—or wedding, to be more precise. “He also regularly attends birthday parties, nursing homes, school events, etc,” the Llama Adventures team tells My Modern Met. However, being part of Tara and Adam's wedding as something closer to a best man than a curious critter was truly especial for both his handlers and the guests.

On top of the cool sight of a llama, his visit held a much deeper meaning. “It was the bride’s mother who contacted us about bring a llama to the wedding. It was a surprise for the bride,” Llama Adventures recalls. “Apparently it is her life dream to own a llama farm.” As the pictures show, Tara seems thrilled to share her special day with the llama, not only cheekily posing for family pictures, but even having it stand as part of the groomsmen during the ceremony.

As for the llama, whose full registered name is BC JJ’s Hallelujah, he seems to be having a blast. “J takes it all in stride and enjoys the attention,” his handlers add. “It’s always fun to take J (and/or other llamas) to events. In most cases it’s people’s first up close and personal experience with llamas. As our tag line says, we love sharing the joy of llamas with others. J in particular is a great ambassador.”

To learn more about J and stay up to date with his party adventures, visit Llama Adventure's website and follow them on Facebook.

A llama known as J recently joined a wedding in upstate New York, and its uniquely designed tuxedo made him look less like a cute animal and more like a dapper groomsman.

Llama with tuxedo poses with bride and groom

To make it look like J is standing on two feet and elegantly donning a tuxedo, the llama's costume features a pair of elegantly crossed hands and neatly ironed pants.

llama wearing tuxedo poses with wedding party guests

When looked at from the perfect angle, the llama's rear becomes hidden, creating the illusion that he is calmly posing for photos…

…getting smooches from the bridesmaids…

llama wearing tuxedo poses with wedding party guests

…and chatting with fellow groomsmen, all while standing like a human.

llama wearing tuxedo poses with wedding party guests

Being part of Tara and Adam's wedding as something closer to a best man than a curious critter was truly especial for both his handlers and the guests.

llama wearing tuxedo poses with wedding party guests

“It was the bride’s mother who contacted us about bring a llama to the wedding. It was a surprise for the bride. Apparently it is her life dream to own a llama farm.”

llama wearing tuxedo poses with wedding party guests

As the pictures show, the bride seems thrilled to share her special day with the llama, not only cheekily posing for family pictures, but even having it stand as part of the groomsmen during the ceremony.

llama wearing tuxedo poses with wedding party guests

“J takes it all in stride and enjoys the attention,” his handlers confirm. “It’s always fun to take J (and/or other llamas) to events. In most cases it’s people’s first up close and personal experience with llamas.”

llama wearing tuxedo poses with wedding party guests

Llama Adventures: Website | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Llama Adventures.

Related Articles:

Caesar the “No Drama” Llama Attends Protests in Portland to Give Out Stress-Reducing Hugs

Learn How to Draw a Llama Step by Step

You Can Now Invite Adorable Llamas and Alpacas to Your Wedding

Adorable Dog Photobombs Her Pawrents‘ Wedding Photo With the Cutest Smile

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Trail Camera Captures Spunky Skunk Doing a Handstand
Amazing Video Captures a Glass Squid Swimming in the Depths of the Ocean
Woman Finds $6,200 Designer Wedding Dress at Goodwill for Just $25
Soccer Player Pulls Out UNO Reverse Card After He’s Given a Yellow Card by the Referee
Meet the American Pika, Nature’s Most Adorable and Talented Florist
Robert Irwin Rescues a Snake Trapped Inside a Vending Machine

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Baby Gorilla Develops Unique Bond to Zookeeper After He Reared Him and Nursed Him Back to Health
How Bob Barker Used His Influence To Save Animals
This Zoo Has Tiny Holes So You Can Hold the Otters’ Little Hands
The Automatic Shirt Flapper Is a Hysterical-Looking Gadget That Actually Works at Keeping You Cool
Ornithologist Wears a Giant Bird Head To Earn the Trust of Wild Birds, but Fails Miserably
This Social Media Account Finds Fine Art Pieces That Match Sports Scenes

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.