Adorable Dog Photobombs Her Pawrents‘ Wedding Photo With the Cutest Smile

A wedding day lives on forever through photography. That’s why making sure the picture of your big day is snapped by a trusted photographer; you don’t want to leave anything up to chance. In doing so, you might miss amazing shots like the one that Calgary wedding photographer Sarah Pukin snapped of a couple and their beloved pup. As Callie and Travis Jones posed for a picture under their flower-lined arch, their dog Luna stood between them. To say Luna was happy her pawrents tied the knot is an understatement; she is literally grinning from ear to ear!

The entire wedding day was a busy one (as most are), but the laid-back couple chose a beautiful setting that was a dream for Pukin. “Their venue was a literal playground for me as a wedding photographer—there were so many unique spots to create and capture artistic angles with,” she tells My Modern Met. “The whole day flowed in a laid-back nature with no set schedule for things just allowing everyone to mingle, enjoy, and celebrate!”

Things were made even better with the addition of Luna. “I am dog obsessed,” Pukin admits. “I think everyone who comes across my website or has met me knows this. So, Luna was a pleasure and a gem.” The pup did great through all of the family photos, and it wasn’t until Pukin was going through and selecting the final images that she saw Luna's grin. “Her smile was perfect and she did a really good job posing for the photo!”

For every wedding day that Pukin documents, she strives to tell a couple's story in an honest and organic way. Moments like Luna’s smile show that Pukin has done her job of helping to foster an environment in which people and pups are relaxed and happy.

And as for other dogs who want to follow in Luna’s footsteps? Pukin welcomes it. “Any dog that wants to photo bomb is welcome too in my books!”

