Ultimate Photoshop Troll “Fixes” People’s Photos With Hilariously Literal Changes

By Jessica Stewart on July 1, 2024
Funny Photoshop Edits by James Fridman

For years James Fridman has been using his Photoshop skills to help people by “fixing” their photos. But Fridman's work isn't what you imagine. By interpreting their requests literally, his results will have you laughing out loud. The ultimate Photoshop “troll,” Fridman now has requests pouring in from people who can't wait to see what he'll come up with.

While the end result isn't always what the person probably imagined when they asked for help, Fridman's interpretations are fascinating. Done in jest, they playfully poke fun at the requests without going overboard. And, as everyone knows what to expect by now, surely the owner of the photo also gets a good laugh.

Fridman's work is so popular that it has netted him millions of fans across social media platforms. In 2021, he even published a book. The Joy of Photoshop: When You Ask the Wrong Guy For Help is filled with his best work and previously unseen images. Since the time of publication, Fridman has continued to bring joy to his fans by posting new Photoshop “fixes.”

One of the most heartwarming aspects of Fridman's work is his responses to certain requests. He's often asked to “fix” the requester's appearance, but if that request concerns weight or another insecurity, Fridman doesn't do what you might think. Rather than use his Photoshop skills, he uses his heart to write a kind response, letting them know that they should embrace themselves for who they are.

Reading this type of response, it's clear why Fridman's work is so popular—he's funny without being malicious and has his heart in the right place. Scroll down to see some of Fridman's most recent Photoshop edits, and follow him on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) to see what he'll come up with next.

Photoshop master James Fridman is well known for his funny photo edits.

Funny Photoshop Edits by James Fridman

Funny Photoshop Edits by James Fridman

Funny Photoshop Edits by James Fridman

Funny Photoshop Edits by James Fridman

He “fixes” photos by following requests, but not in the way you'd think.

Photoshop Troll James Fridman

Photoshop Troll James Fridman

Funny Photoshop Edits by James Fridman

Photoshop Troll James Fridman

His humorous interpretations make him the ultimate Photoshop troll.

Photoshop Troll James Fridman

Photoshop Troll James Fridman

Photoshop Troll James Fridman

Photoshop Troll James Fridman

However, he is also sensitive and takes the time to remind people to believe in themselves.

Funny Photoshop Edits by James Fridman

Photoshop Troll James Fridman

