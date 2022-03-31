Beautiful Portraits Highlight What “Love” Means for People With Down Syndrome

Love knows no bounds, and photographer Hilary Gauld has captured this in a series featuring the relationships of people with Down syndrome. The photo project, titled Love Means, seeks to raise awareness and dispel the misconceptions of those with the genetic disorder. Gauld worked with the Canadian Down Syndrome Society (CDSS) and profiled nine different “love stories” about individuals who either have Down syndrome or are in a relationship with someone who does. They pose in striking black-and-white portraits as well as share their relationship stories and what love means to them.

Gauld had been looking forward to Love Means for the last two years. “Having the opportunity to meet these couples and individuals,” she tells My Modern Met, “hearing their stories and watching their interactions meant a lot to me. To be able to capture their love for the world to see and to make more space for other love stories in mainstream media was my inspiration.”

The folks featured in the project highlight the different types of affection we call love. Some are romantic relationships of heterosexual couples while others are members of the LGBTQ+ community. Gauld profiles platonic best friends as well as single people. “My hope is that these stories and visuals simply inspire, educate, and create the space for greater visibility of the experiences adults with Down syndrome navigate, including love.”

It is uncommon to see depictions of romantic love in the Down syndrome community—something that Love Means hopes to change. “Our campaigns are always aimed at spreading awareness about Down syndrome,” explains Laura LaChance, Executive Director with CDSS. “They also help support solutions for issues that individuals with Down syndrome face. Right now, there is an overwhelming lack of awareness and understanding about the complete lives that people with Down syndrome live, and about the range of emotions they experience. This work will change the public narrative.”

Photographer Hilary Gauld highlights nine different love stories about individuals who either have Down syndrome or are in a relationship with someone who does.

Brie and Greg

Jessica and Matt

Kirk and Beth

Krystal and Tammy

Naomi

Paige and Tyler

Ryan

Tatem and Michael

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Hilary Gauld.

