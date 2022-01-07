Home / Inspiring

Dad With Down Syndrome Raises a Dentist Son and Shows the Power of Love

By Sara Barnes on January 7, 2022

Like many genetic disorders, Down syndrome faces misconceptions that are accepted as facts. According to the Global Down Syndrome Foundation, one of the misunderstandings is that people with Down syndrome cannot have children. Although there are significant challenges, men with Down syndrome have been able to have kids. Jad Issa, a Syrian man with Down syndrome, is one of those people. Together with his wife, they had a child named Sader and have raised him to become a dentist.

Jad met his wife after he started working in a local wheat mill. The two fell in love and shortly after getting married, had Sader. Their son wasn’t born with Down syndrome, and Jad was determined to give Sader the best life possible. He started saving money for college and showered his son with love; they would spend time together doing things like thumb wrestling and playing other games. They have also benefited from the support of the local community, where Jad is known as a “personality” around town.

Growing up with a dad who has Down syndrome has only inspired Sader to achieve his dreams and make his family proud. “Personally I think I would've been much less excited about life and much less passionate with what I do if I didn't have my special father,” he shares. Sader is now a dentist and Jad couldn’t be more proud, telling people “my son is a doctor” with the utmost pride.

To learn a little more about this special family, check out a video about them recorded in 2019. You can also follow Sader on Instagram to see more of his life, where he often pays tribute to his amazing parents.

Jad Issa is a doting dad who has Down syndrome with a son who does not have the genetic disorder.

Jad and his wife have raised their son Sader with boundless love, giving him every opportunity they could. Now, Sader is a dentist.

Sader is so proud of his dad. “Personally I think I would've been much less excited about life and much less passionate with what I do if I didn't have my special father,” he said.

Learn more about this family in the video below.

h/t: [Bright Side]

