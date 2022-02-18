Home / Inspiring / Good News

Model With Down Syndrome Makes Her Historic Debut in New Victoria’s Secret Campaign

By Sara Barnes on February 18, 2022

 

Sofía Jirau has made history as the first Victoria’s Secret model with Down syndrome. The 24-year-old Puerto Rican woman shared news of this momentous occasion on social media, where she—along with 17 other women—is part of a new underwear line and campaign called the Love Cloud Collection.

“One day I dreamed of it, I worked on it and today it is a dream come true. I can finally tell you my big secret,” Jirau wrote on Instagram in Spanish. “I am the first Victoria's Secret model with Down syndrome!” In the post, she was grateful to the retailer for the opportunity. “Thank you Victoria's Secret for seeing me as a model who has #NoLimits and making me part of the inclusive Love Cloud Collection campaign,” she added. “Inside and out, there are no limits.”

The photo accompanying Jiaru’s caption is a black and white portrait of her wearing one of the bras from the collection. “Love Cloud Collection is a major moment in the brand's evolution,” said Raúl Martinez, head creative director of Victoria's Secret. “From the cast of incredible women that bring the collection to life, to the incredible inclusive spirit on set, this campaign is an important part of the new Victoria's Secret standard we are creating.”

Jirau began her career in 2019 and has had a meteoric rise; by 2020, she was walking at New York Fashion Week. She’s now part of a small but growing number of models with Down syndrome who rock advertising campaigns and runways. Their presence is an important step towards a more inclusive modeling industry that showcases the beauty everyone has to offer.

