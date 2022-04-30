Home / Painting / Acrylic Painting

​​Atmospheric Forest Paintings Look Like There’s a Glitch in Their Pixels

By Margherita Cole on April 30, 2022
Forest Glitch Paintings by Luiza Niechoda

Polish artist Luiza Niechoda simplifies landscapes with her pixelated style. Inspired by the Pacific Northwest and Romantic artists like Friedrich and J.M.W. Turner, she creates striking renditions of verdant forests and misty mountainous backgrounds. Instead of focusing on the details, however, she prefers to use abstraction to home in on specific feelings.

Originally from a marketing and graphic design background, Niechoda decided to pursue painting full-time in 2018. Since then, her style has taken twists and turns, evolving from hyperrealistic windows covered in raindrops to expressive landscapes. “One of the big factors influencing my new style was definitely my education (I have an engineering degree in geodesy and cartography),” Niechoda explains. “I’ve decided I want my paintings to incorporate geometric shapes and my brushstrokes to be only vertical and horizontal.”

Each of her canvases features a thatch of dark green pine trees and blue-toned ground and sky. The shapes of the trees are distorted by applications of geometric swatches, which in turn make it seem like the image is still loading. Additionally, this intentional style infuses the compositions with emotive qualities. “My work is a mix of sharp lines and haziness, balancing between realism and hard-edged geometric abstraction,” she continues. “I know my pieces are landscapes, but in my head they’re feelings.”

You can purchase original paintings and prints of Niechoda's work via her website, and keep up to date with the artist's latest creations by following her on Instagram.

Polish artist Luiza Niechoda paints immersive landscapes of forests.

Forest Glitch Paintings by Luiza NiechodaForest Glitch Paintings by Luiza NiechodaForest Glitch Paintings by Luiza NiechodaForest Glitch Paintings by Luiza Niechoda

Each one appears to be “glitching out.”

Forest Glitch Paintings by Luiza NiechodaForest Glitch Paintings by Luiza NiechodaForest Glitch Paintings by Luiza Niechoda

“My work is a mix of sharp lines and haziness, balancing between realism and hard-edged geometric abstraction,” Niechoda says.

Forest Glitch Paintings by Luiza Niechoda

“I know my pieces are landscapes, but in my head they’re feelings.”

Luiza Niechoda: Website | Instagram 

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Luiza Niechoda.

