16-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Person to Ever Reach Finals at World Darts Championship

A 16-year-old named Luke Littler is taking the PDC World Darts Championship by storm. As of writing, Littler has reached the finals, defeating experienced competitors and previous champions two to three times his age. The young man reached the final after beating Rob Cross, who won the competition in 2018. “There are no words. It is crazy. It is crazy to even think I am in the final on my debut,” Littler told Sky Sports. “I was happy to win one game and now I can go all the way. It's not easy. You are playing Rob, he is a world champion who won on debut. I've got no words.” So far, he has earned £200,000 ($252,640) in the tournament.

Littler, who lives in Northern England, began throwing darts at a magnetic board when he was just 18 months old. “By the time he was 10 we knew he was too good for his age,” Karl Holden, his former coach told BBC. “He couldn't play in the PDC or the big time until he was 16, so we just let him enjoy himself and he's just worked his way through the ranks. He went from under-10s to under-14 leagues and, before he was 11, he was playing in the under-21s, just simply because he was too good for anybody else.”

By making it this far in the competition, Littler has broken a record. He is now the youngest person to ever reach the finals. The previous record belonged to Kirk Shepherd, who was 21 years and 88 days when he competed in the 2008 tournament.

When he is not playing darts, Littler leads a simple life. According to The Guardian, the master dartsman describes his routine as the following: “Just wake up, play on my Xbox, have some food, have a chuck on the board and go to bed, that’s it.” After one of his recent wins, he celebrated by treating himself to “a kebab and a can of Tango,” a British soft drink.

In the final, Littler will face 28-year-old Luke Humphries. Talking about his teen opponent, Humphries praised his talents. “The way he's played, I've seen it many times—but when you come up on this stage, it can be a lot tougher, and he's just proved he's got a lot of bottle,” he said. “Nothing is going to faze him—if he played like that tonight, tomorrow is not going to faze him at all.”

As for Littler, he will take it easy. “I'll just keep doing what I've been doing,” he says. “In the morning I'll go for my ham and cheese omelette, then later a pizza and then practice on the board.”

The deciding match will take place in London's Alexandra Palace on Wednesday, January 3.

