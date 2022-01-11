Amy Schneider Becomes Jeopardy’s First Female Millionaire

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Schneider (@jeopardamy)

Amy Schneider has made history by becoming the first woman to win over $1 million on Jeopardy! Only three other players in history have reached this milestone during regular season play, including Ken Jennings, who now hosts the iconic quiz show. As the first to pass $1 million, which he did in 2004, it seemed fitting that he should be on hand to congratulate her. Schneider earned this record during her 28th win on January 7.

After taking home a victory with earnings of $42,200, Schneider moved herself over the $1 million threshold. As of that game, she'd racked up $1,019,600. Interestingly, while it took more than a decade after Jennings' historic run for Jeopardy! to see another millionaire, it has become increasingly common. James Holzhauer was the first to join Jennings in the millionaire's club in 2019. And just a few months ago, Matt Amodio won over $1.5 million during a 38-game winning streak.

“It feels amazing, it feels strange,” said Schneider of her millionaire status. “It's not a sum of money I ever anticipated would be associated with my name.”

As Schneider, an engineering manager based in California, is still in the middle of her run, we'll be waiting to see what other records she'll break. Already, on December 29, she became the woman with the longest winning streak, having overtaken a 20-game streak set by Julia Collins in 2014. Now she's working to chase down Holzhauer's 32-game winning run, which would move her into third place for the longest streak.

Interestingly, later this year in the Tournament of Champions, we'll likely have a millionaire showdown, as Schneider and Amodio will both participate. Schneider, who was voted “Most likely to appear on Jeopardy!” when she was in the eighth grade, is also breaking down barriers in other ways. She is the first openly transgender woman to qualify for the Tournament of Champions.

We'll be cheering Schneider on during her historic run and, if you are interested in getting her insights into the game, she often live Tweets during the show.

h/t: [The New York Times]

