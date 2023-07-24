Home / Sports

Magic Johnson Gets Teary-Eyed as He Makes History by Becoming an NFL Team Owner

By Jessica Stewart on July 24, 2023
Magic Johnson

Photo: everett225/Depositphotos

Magic Johnson is once again making history by becoming a minority owner of the Washington Commanders.  The $6.05 billion deal was approved by the NFL last week, allowing the NBA legend to add the football team to his impressive portfolio. Johnson, who won five NBA championships with the Lakers, is also part owner of MBA's Los Angeles Dodgers, WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks, and MLS' Los Angeles Football Club.

Johnson's participation in the group led by billionaire Josh Harris is significant because it makes him only the fourth Black owner of an NFL team. In fact, prior to 2022, when the Denver Broncos were purchased by a group that included Lewis Hamilton, Condoleezza Rice, and Mellody Hobson, the NFL had no Black owners and only two owners of color. There is also a lack of Black NFL head coaches and executives, which is particularly shocking for a sport where seven of 10 players are Black.

Issues of racial disparity in the league first came to a head with Colin Kaepernick's protest in 2016. And though the league has started initiatives to encourage diversity, it's been difficult for people of color to break through the glass ceiling into the owner's suite.

In March, a federal judge declared that discrimination charges leveled against the league by former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores could move forward. In the written decision, the judge stated that it was “difficult to understand” how there could be so few Black coaches in a league filled with players who are Black. The judge further wrote that the description by the coaches of their experiences of racial discrimination in a league with a “long history of systematic discrimination toward Black players, coaches, and managers—are incredibly troubling.”

All of this makes the fact that Johnson, as well as Hamilton, Rice, and Hobson, have risen to the level of minority owner a feat. But there's still never been a Black primary owner of an NFL team. Part of that is due to the wealth gap at the billionaire level. It takes extreme wealth to become a primary owner, but out of the 2,668 billionaires in the world, as reported by Forbes, only 15 are Black. The NFL requires a primary owner to have a 30% stake in the team and use no more than $1 billion in debt against the team. This makes the pool of Black billionaires able to front a group to become primary owners very, very small.

Still, Johnson's inclusion as a very visible owner of the Washington Commanders is a positive step. And he's very aware of the significance behind this achievement.

“Breaking these barriers and going through these doors is important for me,” Johnson said during an interview with Today host Craig Melvin. “As a proud Black man—you got me choking up now…this is a great opportunity. I don’t know why God blessed me with these opportunities. But I want to excel, not only for myself and my family but for all African Americans making sure we can see ourselves in these seats. And I want people to know that we can do the job.”

Magic Johnson was ecstatic to become a part owner of the NFL's Washington Commanders.

Watch him get choked up discussing the importance of this moment, which made him just the fourth Black owner of an NFL team.

Magic Johnson: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
h/t: [LATimes]

Related Articles:

Chloé Zhao Makes History as First Woman of Color To Win Oscar for Best Director

This Sports Bar in Portland Only Shows Women’s Sports for an Important Reason

Iowa Player Caitlin Clark Registers the First 40-Point Triple-Double in NCAA Tournament History

Olympic Pictograms Reveal All the Sports That Have Been Added and Removed Over the Last 52 Years

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Welcomes First Child With Rapper Cordae
Quadruple Amputee Given 3% of Survival as Baby Defies Odds, Becomes Pro Sportsman
Shot-Putter Becomes Last-Minute Hurdler After Injured Teammate Can’t Race
13-Year-Old Skateboarder Becomes the First Girl to Land a 720 Trick
Boy Cries Tears of Joy After Getting a Bat From His Father and Then Hits a Home Run
Woman Wins Cheese Rolling Race Even After Being Knocked Unconscious

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Rick Hoyt, Who Finished 32 Boston Marathons With His Father Pushing His Wheelchair, Has Died at 61
Coach Bravely Jumps Into Pool To Save Artistic Swimmer Who Fainted and Sank
Brazilian Soccer Star Speaks Out Over Racism He Experienced During Spanish Gameplay
Club Pro Michael Block Gets an Unbelievable Hole-in-One at the 2023 PGA Championship
Umpire Rescues 7-Year-Old Baseball Player From Being Engulfed by a Dust Devil in Florida
Simone Biles Gets Married to Football Player Jonathan Owens

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.