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Magnum Photos’ Square Print Sale Features More Than 70 Images Blurring Fact and Fiction

By Sage Helene on October 28, 2026
Photograph Featured in Magnum Print Sale 2026

Man and woman reflected in car window. London, England, 1960. Bruce Davidson

Magnum Photos’ latest Square Print Sale, Fact/Fiction, features more than 70 photographs by Magnum photographers and estates. With prints starting at $110, the sale offers collectors an opportunity to acquire work by established photographers at an accessible price point.

The Fact/Fiction theme examines the shifting boundary between photographic documentation and visual storytelling. The collection brings together images that challenge straightforward interpretations of reality, from uncanny coincidences captured in everyday life to scenes that take on an almost cinematic quality.

As Magnum photographers explore the relationship between what a photograph records and what viewers perceive, the images reveal how context, composition, and interpretation can shape a photograph’s meaning. The result is a collection that encourages closer looking and questions how photography constructs our understanding of the world.

Available exclusively through the Magnum Photos online store, the collection includes archival 6-by-6-inch prints signed by the photographer or stamped by their estate. For the first time, select works are also available in a 9-by-9-inch format. The selection includes photographs by Susan Meiselas, Alessandra Sanguinetti, and Guy Le Querrec, alongside more renowned Magnum photographers. The prints are limited by the sale period rather than by edition size and will not be offered again in this format.

The biannual initiative has become an established opportunity to collect work from Magnum’s photographic community. The Fact/Fiction Square Print Sale is currently running through November 1, 2026, ending at 11:59 p.m. EDT.

Magnum Photos’ Fact/Fiction Square Print Sale features more than 70 photographs, with collectible prints starting at $110.

Photograph Featured in Magnum Print Sale 2026

Len Tabner painting. Skinningrove, North Yorkshire, England, 1983. Chris Killip

Photograph Featured in Magnum Print Sale 2026

Scarecrows being stored. Japan, 1998. Chris Steele-Perkins

Photograph Featured in Magnum Print Sale 2026

The artificial beach inside the Ocean Dome. Miyazaki, Japan, 1996. Martin Parr

Discover photographs that explore the boundary between documentary evidence and visual storytelling.

Photograph Featured in Magnum Print Sale 2026

Self-portrait. 44 Irving Street, Cambridge, Massachusetts, 1970-1971. Susan Meiselas

Photograph Featured in Magnum Print Sale 2026

El brindis. 2000. Alessandra Sanguinetti

Photograph Featured in Magnum Print Sale 2026

Self-portrait with my daughter and the presence of a hanging man. Taxco, Guerrero, Mexico, 2013. Yael Martínez

Photograph Featured in Magnum Print Sale 2026

Wedding of triplet sisters. On the route between the church and the banquet, the bride and groom and the procession of guests stopped in various cafés. Town of Auray, Morbihan department, Brittany, France, Saturday, July 29, 1978. “When I took this photo, I didn’t realize it would have such a mysterious meaning. It’s all in the details, as you realize that it’s not a reflection of the bride, but actually two different brides.” Guy Le Querrec

Available exclusively online, the sale offers signed or estate-stamped prints in 6-by-6-inch and, for the first time, 9-by-9-inch formats through November 1, 2026.

Photograph Featured in Magnum Print Sale 2026

From the series Once upon a night. Seoul, South Korea, 2004. Patrick Zachmann

Photograph Featured in Magnum Print Sale 2026

A young woman in a pizza parlor. Times Square, New York City, NY, 2005. Constantine Manos

Photograph Featured in Magnum Print Sale 2026

Houston, Texas, 01.2018. Mark Power

Magnum Photos: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Magnum.

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Sage Helene

Sage Helene is a contributing writer at My Modern Met. She earned her MFA in Photography and Related Media and an MST in Art Education from the Rochester Institute of Technology. She has since written for several digital publications, including Float and UP Magazine. In addition to her writing practice, Sage works as an Art Educator across both elementary and secondary levels, where she is committed to fostering artistic curiosity, inclusivity, and confidence in young creators.
Read all posts from Sage Helene
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