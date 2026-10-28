Magnum Photos’ Square Print Sale Features More Than 70 Images Blurring Fact and Fiction

Magnum Photos’ latest Square Print Sale, Fact/Fiction, features more than 70 photographs by Magnum photographers and estates. With prints starting at $110, the sale offers collectors an opportunity to acquire work by established photographers at an accessible price point.

The Fact/Fiction theme examines the shifting boundary between photographic documentation and visual storytelling. The collection brings together images that challenge straightforward interpretations of reality, from uncanny coincidences captured in everyday life to scenes that take on an almost cinematic quality.

As Magnum photographers explore the relationship between what a photograph records and what viewers perceive, the images reveal how context, composition, and interpretation can shape a photograph’s meaning. The result is a collection that encourages closer looking and questions how photography constructs our understanding of the world.

Available exclusively through the Magnum Photos online store, the collection includes archival 6-by-6-inch prints signed by the photographer or stamped by their estate. For the first time, select works are also available in a 9-by-9-inch format. The selection includes photographs by Susan Meiselas, Alessandra Sanguinetti, and Guy Le Querrec, alongside more renowned Magnum photographers. The prints are limited by the sale period rather than by edition size and will not be offered again in this format.

The biannual initiative has become an established opportunity to collect work from Magnum’s photographic community. The Fact/Fiction Square Print Sale is currently running through November 1, 2026, ending at 11:59 p.m. EDT.

Magnum Photos’ Fact/Fiction Square Print Sale features more than 70 photographs, with collectible prints starting at $110.

Discover photographs that explore the boundary between documentary evidence and visual storytelling.

Available exclusively online, the sale offers signed or estate-stamped prints in 6-by-6-inch and, for the first time, 9-by-9-inch formats through November 1, 2026.

Magnum Photos: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Magnum.