Magnum Photos Print Sale Features Iconic Work of 100+ Photographers for One Week Only

Twice a year, Magnum Photos dives into its sprawling archives to curate its Square Print Sale. Since 2014, the initiative has spotlighted the work of some of the world’s most illustrious photographers, offering signed or estate-stamped, museum-quality 6×6 prints. Now, the photography cooperative has unveiled its latest sale, organized around an ambitious new theme.

Titled Odyssey, the Square Print Sale gathers pieces from more than 100 photographers, including Eve Arnold, Juno Calypso, Karen Knorr, Steve McCurry, Daidō Moriyama, Martin Parr, and Mark Power, among others. As the sale’s name suggests, these photographs transcend mere forays and instead evoke grand, boundary-pushing journeys across memory, history, culture, and the unknown. The sheer scope of the sale embodies that sentiment, spanning several decades, countries, and viewpoints.

“Odyssey considers photography as a sustained act of looking,” Michael Sargeant, global digital director of Magnum Photos, said. “It speaks to journeys undertaken, sometimes perilously, as in Homer’s epic poem, sometimes unfolding through long-term engagement with people, places, and ideas.”

All images paint indelible portraits of endurance and transformation, even in the face of unexpected hardship or upheaval. Larry Towell, for instance, contributes a haunting scene set during the aftermath of 9/11, in which a dazed man picks up a paper that has been blown out of the destroyed towers. Rendered in black-and-white and strewn with rubble, the photograph transports us back in time, recalling the fear, despair, and confusion that exploded across New York nearly 25 years ago. Alessandra Sanguinetti, on the other hand, presents a very different journey through Ducks in Truck, showcasing a little duckling peeking over the bed of a truck. It’s a tender moment, as if the baby bird is hovering on the precipice of adulthood.

No matter their time period, subject, or scope, these photographs unveil the emotional, physical, and psychological valences of an odyssey. But, aside from this, they also reflect Magnum’s ongoing mission to render photography more accessible and universal. All the Odyssey prints will be available online for one week, starting at $110, encouraging collectors and fans alike to engage with the organization’s rich archives.

“The theme and selection reflect Magnum’s diversity of practice and its near 80-year commitment to independent photographic work,” Sargeant says. “The Square Print Sale remains a vital mechanism in sustaining this work.”

As with previous editions, Magnum is also collaborating with an institutional partner to increase the sale’s impact. This year, the organization is once again teaming up with the London-based Photographers’ Gallery, whose public programming will benefit from the initiative’s proceeds.

“[This] is a great chance to bring together talented artists with different perspectives on what ‘odyssey’ means to them,” Shoair Mavlian, director of the gallery, says. “The Square Print Sale opens up opportunities for more people to own exceptional photography and be inspired by its power to move us, inspire us, and bring us together. As a charity, every sale will support the work we do here at the Photographers’ Gallery.”

The Odyssey Square Print Sale is open from Monday, March 23, to Sunday, March 29, 2026, via Magnum’s website.

For one week only, Magnum Photos is selling stunning, museum-quality prints of photographs inspired by emotional, physical, and psychological odysseys.

The Square Print Sale gathers work by more than 100 photographers, including Eve Arnold,Steve McCurry, Daidō Moriyama, and Martin Parr.

Magnum Photos: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Magnum.