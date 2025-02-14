Home / Infographic

These Are the Most Commonly Searched-for Word Definitions Around the World

By Eva Baron on February 14, 2025

Today, we don’t require a physical dictionary to learn the meaning of an unfamiliar word. Instead, we can rely on the Internet. In that vein, WordTips has compiled the most commonly searched-for word definitions around the world, whether it be ASMR in the Netherlands or pookie in Mauritius.

To accomplish this task, WordTips limited their data set to searches made in 2024, using the Keyword Research Tool from Semrush. The team then ranked words based on the volume of Google searches for their definitions, all conducted in local languages. Most significantly, the study’s results reveal how certain words have gained prevalence regardless of geographical location, especially in the wake of political and pop cultural developments.

Across nearly every continent, facism and genocide appeared as popular searches, ranking at the top for countries such as Germany, Australia, Bangladesh, and Switzerland. These words—alongside similar ones like xenophobia, zionism, and racism—offer a stark reflection of current geopolitical conflicts, highlighting their increased pervasiveness within governmental affairs, the media, and even general conversation.

Despite this, people have sought out words that inspire hope as well. Resilience served as the most searched-for word in several Central and South American countries, including Venezuela, Bolivia, Honduras, and Guatemala. Nigeria and Panama saw love as their top searches.

Words derived from pop culture have also gained visibility this past year. In the United States, for instance, gaslighting was the most searched definition, attracting 110,000 monthly searches. Demure, a term that reemerged in a viral TikTok, was one of the most searched-for word definitions in six countries, while dank reigned over Greece and Hungary’s search bars. In Ireland, pegging took the cake.

“Word meanings evolve and come to fit our world as our cultures change and grow—with old words often growing into new uses that leave many of us grappling for dictionaries, ‘Urban’ or otherwise,” WordTips writes.

To read the full report, visit the WordTips website.

WordTips has compiled the most searched-for word definitions across the globe throughout 2024.

These findings reflect the deep impact that political and pop cultural developments have had regardless of geographical location.

Popular words ranged from demure, gaslighting, and pookie to resilience, fascism, and xenophobia.

WordTips: Website

Source:  The Most Searched-for Word Definition in Every Country

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by WordTips.

