Home / Entertainment / Movies

Google Trends Map Reveals the Most Popular Pixar Movie in Each U.S. State

By Regina Sienra on June 13, 2025
Pixar logo displayed on a phone in front of screen showing Disney movies in the background

Photo: rafapress/Depositphotos

Since becoming its own company in 1986—boosted by Steve Jobs—Pixar has released 28 feature films. Of those, 11 have gone on to win the Oscar for Best Animated Feature, and 24 have been logged by at least a million users on Letterboxd. Boasting a wide array of inspiring stories, there's not a definitive fan favorite. Instead, each one can easily be someone's preferred film, and their choice can say a lot about them. Looking into this, Google Trends mapped out the most searched Pixar film in each U.S. state.

Google compiled data from January 1, 2004—almost six years after the creation of Google and six months after the release of Finding Nemo—to May 21, 2025. Of the 28 possible titles, only five have the honor of being the most searched film of a state in the U.S. The data is an interesting look at more than mere film preferences. Some could argue that there are actually links between the state's culture and heritage and it’s favorite Pixar movie.

Out of the 50 states, Monsters Inc. (2001) reigns in 24, mostly in the Midwest, the West, and the South. Finding Nemo (2003)—which originally takes place in The Great Barrier Reef off the east coast of Australia—comes in second place with 10 states, featuring many coastal areas such as New England, Florida, Hawai'i, and Louisiana.

The Incredibles (2004) follows in third place as the most searched in nine states, including Alaska and northwestern states. Toy Story (1995) is the most searched in four states, including New York, while Coco (2017), the only film to be released in the last 20 years in the list, rules in California, New Mexico, and Texas, likely due to its heartfelt portrayal of Mexican traditions.

If you'd like to revisit your home state's favorite or check out the most beloved in your favorite destination, you can catch all of them on Disney+. For a new option, you can catch Elio, Pixar's 29th feature-length film, in theaters starting June 20, 2025.

Google Trends mapped out the most searched Pixar film in each U.S. state.

Monsters Inc. (2001) is the most searched in 24 states, followed by Finding Nemo (2003) in 10 states, and The Incredibles (2004) in 9 states.

Science of pixar exhibit

Photo: antoniomunoz/Depositphotos

What's your state's most searched Pixar movie? Take a look at the map below.

Google Trends map showing most searched Pixar movie by state

Photo: Google Trends

Sources: The Most Popular Pixar Movies By State, Mapped; Pixar on Letterboxd; Academy Award for Best Animated Feature

Related Articles:

Infographic Map Reveals the Most Spoken Language of Each Country in the World

Map Shows What U.S. States Would Look Like if They Were Sized According to Population

Pixar’s Latest Short ‘Carl’s Date’ Brings Back Two Beloved Characters From the Movie ‘Up’

Insightful Map Shows the Language Each Country Around the World Wants To Learn the Most

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Infographic Map Reveals the Most Spoken Language of Each Country in the World
Anthony Bourdain Once Declared ‘Ratatouille’ Is “The Best Food Movie Ever Made”
David Attenborough’s ‘Ocean’ Film Explores the Beauty and Fragility of Life Beneath the Waves
Fans of John Wick Can Now Explore the Film’s High-Stakes World in Las Vegas
New 3D Scans of the Titanic Reveal the Most Detailed Look at the Ship in Its Final Moments
95-Year-Old Powerlifter Shows Inspiring Strength in ’Strong Grandma’ Short Documentary

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

RIP Val Kilmer: Star of ‘Batman Forever’ and ‘Top Gun’ Dies at 65
Long-Lost Silent Film About Abraham Lincoln Discovered by an Intern
Morgan Freeman Delivers Touching Remarks About Late Actor Gene Hackman at 2025 Oscars
JR Captures Stars Posing Among Confetti-Like Paper Eyes at 2025 Oscars After-Party
Map Shows What U.S. States Would Look Like if They Were Sized According to Population
These Are the Most Commonly Searched-for Word Definitions Around the World

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.