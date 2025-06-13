Google Trends Map Reveals the Most Popular Pixar Movie in Each U.S. State

Since becoming its own company in 1986—boosted by Steve Jobs—Pixar has released 28 feature films. Of those, 11 have gone on to win the Oscar for Best Animated Feature, and 24 have been logged by at least a million users on Letterboxd. Boasting a wide array of inspiring stories, there's not a definitive fan favorite. Instead, each one can easily be someone's preferred film, and their choice can say a lot about them. Looking into this, Google Trends mapped out the most searched Pixar film in each U.S. state.

Google compiled data from January 1, 2004—almost six years after the creation of Google and six months after the release of Finding Nemo—to May 21, 2025. Of the 28 possible titles, only five have the honor of being the most searched film of a state in the U.S. The data is an interesting look at more than mere film preferences. Some could argue that there are actually links between the state's culture and heritage and it’s favorite Pixar movie.

Out of the 50 states, Monsters Inc. (2001) reigns in 24, mostly in the Midwest, the West, and the South. Finding Nemo (2003)—which originally takes place in The Great Barrier Reef off the east coast of Australia—comes in second place with 10 states, featuring many coastal areas such as New England, Florida, Hawai'i, and Louisiana.

The Incredibles (2004) follows in third place as the most searched in nine states, including Alaska and northwestern states. Toy Story (1995) is the most searched in four states, including New York, while Coco (2017), the only film to be released in the last 20 years in the list, rules in California, New Mexico, and Texas, likely due to its heartfelt portrayal of Mexican traditions.

If you'd like to revisit your home state's favorite or check out the most beloved in your favorite destination, you can catch all of them on Disney+. For a new option, you can catch Elio, Pixar's 29th feature-length film, in theaters starting June 20, 2025.

What's your state's most searched Pixar movie? Take a look at the map below.

