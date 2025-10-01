Student Transforms Amusing World Facts into Colorful Map Infographics

Us humans may all be part of the same species, but life looks completely different depending on where you are in the world. For instance, did you know TikTok isn’t available in Russia? Or that alligators are found only in two places on Earth: the southeastern United States and China? These are the kinds of facts brought to life by Georgi Pamyatnih through his Amazing Maps series.

Pamyatnih has been creating his infographics since 2020 while simultaneously his own online map and poster shop. An international relations student, he’s fascinated with people’s behaviors, beliefs, and differences around the world. From “how to say ‘dog’” in different European languages to the most popular internet browser by country, Pamyatnih visualizes all kinds of facts we never realized we wanted to know.

Pamyatnih usually does his homework, drawing from sources like Statista, Google Trends, and Eurostat. But when it came to his infographic on the most-used emoji in each European country, his only citation was “Trust me, bro.” So maybe take that one with a grain of salt.

International relations student Georgi Pamyatnih visualizes all kinds of interesting facts with his Amazing Maps series.

