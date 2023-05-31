Illustrator Shares Her Top Drawing Tips (And Two Things to Avoid)

Drawing is a practice that’s all your own, but it’s always valuable to get tips from the pros. After all, they’ve gone through hours upon hours of putting pencil to paper and have learned helpful tips and tricks along the way. Illustrator and My Modern Met contributing writer Margherita Cole is a prolific drawer who has shared with us her top suggestions as well as a couple of pitfalls you’ll want to avoid.

Cole's advice is great, whether you’re just beginning your drawing journey or have been sketching for a while. “Wherever possible,” Cole tells My Modern Met, “try to break down your subjects into simple shapes and create a good foundation.” This will help you avoid the common mistake of “adding too many details to your drawing too quickly.”

She has another useful tip if there's something nagging you about your drawing, but you can't quite put your finger on it. “If something looks off in your drawing but you can’t tell what it is,” she explains, “one way to figure it out is to cover it up, imagine what the drawing should look like, uncover it, and see if what you drew matches up to your imagination.”

Variety in subject matter is also vital. “Practice is important, but make sure you practice drawing different subjects as well. Keeping a sketchbook can help you keep track of your progress.” And don’t expect too much of yourself while you learn or try a new technique. “Avoid setting unrealistic expectations,” Cole advises. “This is an easy way to get frustrated. Making goals is good, but keep in mind that learning how to draw takes time, so you should always be patient with yourself.”

Cole shares more of her expertise in her online drawing course on My Modern Met Academy. Titled Drawing 101: Learn the Building Blocks of Sketching, she teaches the fundamentals of sketching, allowing you to gain the confidence to draw any subject you like.

