Learn How an Illustrator Transforms Basic Shapes Into Beautifully Detailed Drawings

If there’s a secret to drawing, it’s that even the most challenging subjects can be broken down into simplified shapes. Doing this makes them easier to tackle, and you can build up your drawing to achieve incredible detail. Illustrator and My Modern Met contributing writer Margherita Cole knows this well; her delightful drawings showcase the power of shapes and how they are vehicles for expression. She wields their power in work often centered around comics and animal portraits.

Cole has shared her drawing expertise through many step-by-step tutorials right here on My Modern Met and in a book titled Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square. Now, she’s doing it another way: in her class on My Modern Met Academy. Titled Drawing 101: Learn the Building Blocks of Sketching, she shares her favorite supplies, essential techniques, and how to draw three distinctly different subjects.

Drawing 101 will teach you how to see the inherent shapes in any subject, from a house plant to a ballet dancer. Then, you’ll get to see Cole work on each drawing and her decision-making along the way. This is one of the most valuable aspects of the class—seeing how an artist thinks as they work.

“I want students to feel like they have a better understanding of drawing tools and supplies,” Cole says, “and what they can do as well as basic techniques that can be applied to projects both small and large.”

Enroll in Drawing 101: Learn the Building Blocks of Sketching on My Modern Met Academy today, and scroll down to see more of Cole’s illustrations.

Get a peek into her class here:

Margherita Cole: Website | Instagram

