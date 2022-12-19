Home / Crafts / Embroidery

Embroiderer Uses Thread and Beads To Capture the Magical Vibrance of Nature

By Margherita Cole on December 19, 2022
Embroidery Art by Sew Beautiful

Using a needle and thread, artist Nahar Shamsun, better known as Sew Beautiful, crafts vibrant destinations that you’d want to visit. The UK-based artist specializes in thread painting, which mimics the lush appearance of paintings through embroidery materials. She brings flowers, meadows, and even entire forests to life in kaleidoscopic colors.

From rainbow-leaf trees to radial skies, Sew Beautiful reimagines nature in her own unique style. She then combines this perspective with a variety of different stitches that create the different textures of flowers, grass, tree bark, and clouds. Sometimes this also requires incorporating other materials like beads and cotton balls to fulfill the vision.

Some of her most striking recent works depict a magnificent tree stitched onto a semi-clear cloth. Sew Beautiful renders the trunk with layers of different brown treads, making it seem as though the subject is three-dimensional. This is enhanced by the addition of numerous beads in every color of the rainbow, which cascade around the branches and frame part of the hoop.

You can purchase available art via Sew Beautiful's Etsy, and keep up to date with her latest art by following her on Instagram.

UK-based artist Sew Beautiful brings landscapes to life through thread.

Embroidery Art by Sew BeautifulEmbroidery Art by Sew Beautiful

She crafts vibrant trees, forests, and meadows through a variety of stitches and beads.

Embroidery Art by Sew BeautifulEmbroidery Art by Sew Beautiful

These exquisite embroidery designs resemble expressive paintings.

Embroidery Art by Sew BeautifulEmbroidery Art by Sew BeautifulEmbroidery Art by Sew BeautifulEmbroidery Art by Sew BeautifulEmbroidery Art by Sew BeautifulEmbroidery Art by Sew BeautifulEmbroidery Art by Sew BeautifulEmbroidery Art by Sew BeautifulSew Beautiful: Instagram | Etsy

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Sew Beautiful.

