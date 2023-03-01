Understand the Building Blocks of Sketching in This Online Drawing Class (Now on Pre-Sale!)

Home / Classes / Academy

By Sara Barnes on March 1, 2023
Pen Drawing Margherita Cole

Drawing is one of the best ways to express yourself. But to do that, it’s helpful to know the fundamentals. After all, if you want to break the rules, you first need to know what they are. Luckily, My Modern Met Academy is here to help. We’re launching Drawing 101: Learn the Building Blocks of Sketching on our e-learning platform. It’s taught by our own contributing writer and outstanding illustrator Margherita Cole. In this new class, she goes in-depth with sketching supplies and teaches you the fundamentals of how to draw a variety of things.

The class officially launches on March 14, 2023, but we’re having a special pre-sale before it goes live. When you purchase the course during the pre-sale, you can save 10% by entering the code howtodraw10 at checkout. Then, once the class is released, you'll find it on your student dashboard. You can learn at your own pace and watch it as many times as you like.

Drawing 101 is great for learning the basics of sketching. Cole will go over her favorite materials—including a variety of drawing pens and pencils—before launching into techniques including hatching, cross-hatching, and stippling. She’ll then put those techniques into practice and show you how to draw a houseplant, a cat, and a dancer from start to finish. If that sounds daunting, don't worry—Cole breaks down all of her subjects into simple shapes, making each drawing approachable for all. You'll then watch her work, and you can even work alongside her.

Understand the basics of sketching when you enroll in Drawing 101: Learn the Building Blocks of Sketching with illustrator Margherita Cole.

Pen Drawing Margherita Cole

Pen Drawing Margherita Cole

Cole will go over the basics, from supplies to essential drawing techniques that make up a picture.

Pen Drawing Margherita Cole

You can draw alongside her, creating illustrations that are increasing in difficulty.

Pen Drawing Margherita ColePen Drawing Margherita Cole

You'll draw a cat, houseplant, dancer, and more.

Pen Drawing Margherita ColePen Drawing Margherita Cole

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
