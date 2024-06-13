Home / Painting / Oil Painting

Stunning Oil Paintings of Mysterious Children Lost in Thought

By Jessica Stewart on June 13, 2024
Oil Painting by Mark Pugh

“Girl Fixated on the Dark Spot of an Apple,” 2024. Oil and Ink on Linen.

For his first solo exhibition, artist Mark Pugh put together a series of 20 oil paintings that not only showcase his technical skills but also highlight his narrative capabilities. Each painting, inspired by his four daughters, offers a glimpse inside a storybook world. And while Pugh guides us with the titles, he allows the viewer to write the full story.

“Each painting tells its own little story, but rather than o­ffer a complete narrative for each painting, I wanted to give just enough so that the viewer can formulate their own interpretation, completing and personalizing the stories themselves,” Pugh explains. “I mostly use children as subjects in my work, although I tend to juxtapose them with deeper, more mature themes.”

From a girl scrutinizing a black spot on an apple to another looking intently in the mirror while blocking her face, Pugh's compositions are not classic portraiture. Each girl seems lost in her own world, often unaware of the viewer's gaze. This is an intentional choice by Pugh in order to push the limits of his storytelling capabilities.

“Paintings of figures so frequently focus on faces. So much of the storytelling comes from faces that I wanted to explore what story I could tell by completely hiding the face,” he tells American Art Collector while discussing his painting, Girl with an Ornate Mirror and Brush. “The entire painting, from her dress to the mirror to the roses in the background, frame her in beauty, while I’ve hidden the most interesting part of any portrait.”

Pugh draws the viewer in with his incredible painting and drawing skills, which render his figures with precise detail. But at the same time, by focusing on universal themes of innocence, curiosity, and an awakening of knowledge, Pugh captures the viewer's imagination. This wonderful dance between the technical and the creative is a tribute to Pugh's work as an artist.

Scroll down for more pieces from Pugh's solo show The Girl and the Empty Mailbox and Other Storieswhich was on view earlier this year at New York City's Arcadia Contemporary.

Artist Mark Pugh is known for his incredible oil paintings filled with technical detail and rich narratives.

Oil Painting by Mark Pugh

“The Girl and the Empty Mailbox,” 2024. Oil and Ink on Linen.

Oil Painting by Mark Pugh

“Girl with an Ornate Mirror and Brush,” 2024. Oil and Ink on Linen.

His four daughters are often his models, and his works focus on universal themes of childhood.

Mark Pugh Working on an oil painting

Oil Painting by Mark Pugh

“The Girl with Scissors and the Prize Winning Rose Bush,” 2024. Oil and Ink on Linen.

“Each painting tells its own little story, but rather than o­ffer a complete narrative for each painting, I wanted to give just enough so that the viewer can formulate their own interpretation.”

Oil Painting by Mark Pugh

“Girl Sitting for a Portrait on an Unusually Windy Day,” 2024. Oil and Ink on Linen.

Oil Painting by Mark Pugh

“Indian Summer,” 2024. Oil and Ink on Linen.

Oil Painting by Mark Pugh

“Girl with Winter Berries,” 2024. Oil and Graphite on Linen.

Oil Painting by Mark Pugh

“Harvest Season,” 2024. Oil and Ink on Linen.

Oil Painting by Mark Pugh

“The Sleepy Girl and the Noisy Bird,” 2024. Oil and Ink on Linen.

Oil Painting by Mark Pugh

“Young Artist Sketching a Bird,” 2024. Oil and Graphite on Linen.

Oil Painting by Mark Pugh

“Girl with Twine (Winter Night),” 2024. Oil and Ink on Linen.

Oil Painting by Mark Pugh

“Girl Quietly Listening to the Sound of an Imminent Storm,” 2024. Oil and Ink on Linen.

Mark Pugh: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Arcadia Contemporary.

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
