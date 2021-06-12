Beautiful Watercolor Studies Capture the Tranquility of Nature

For many painters, nature is the first and most important teacher. Artists can learn color theory, how to render light and shadow, and realism by copying what they see around them and in photographs. Ukraine-based painter Marta Hladchuk uses images of peaceful landscapes as inspiration for her ongoing series of watercolor studies.

Made inside her sketchbook, these illustrations are a part of the #100dayschallenge on Instagram. Hladchuk is participating in the daily workout to refine her skills and develop her own style. “My art is all about communicating serenity and tranquility, but also passion and strength,” she tells My Modern Met. “So finding my unique way of representing emotion is my ultimate goal.”

Hladchuk organizes her watercolor studies into pleasing sketchbook spreads in which the colors used in the painting are displayed below the image. She does this to keep a record of the hues used in each illustration, and to show her viewers what can be made with a limited color palette. “I find nature to be an incredible source of inspiration, a great teacher, and a never-ending palette of all the color and texture one can ever imagine,” the artist adds.

Hladchuk is continuing to make colorful watercolor spreads for the #100dayschallenge. You can keep up to date with her progress by following her on Instagram.

Ukraine-based artist Marta Hladchuk creates exquisite watercolor paintings of varied natural landscapes.

