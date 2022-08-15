Hypnotic Ceramic Sculptures Juggle Soothing Circles in Nested Shells

When looking at the sculptural ceramic art of Matthew Chambers, there is a lot to unpack. Using a potter's wheel and clay he produces mesmerizing tactile vessels that are actually multiple pieces merged into one round form. Underneath the external “shell” is several smaller bowls that are arranged like concentric circles.

Based on the Isle of Wight in the UK, Chambers is inspired by the purity of circles as a shape. He creates his layered pieces when the clay is “leather hard,” meaning it is hard enough to keep its shape but soft enough that it can be attached to other clay pieces. “The circle creates an infinite line with no beginning and no end, and with no hard or sharp edges to contend with,” he explains. “When layering the circle one over the other, the rhythm that happens runs smoother than with any other shape.”

Repetition of forms is an integral part of Chambers' vision. These multi-colored vessels appear to contain numerous bowls of smaller size within the outer shell, giving the appearance of nesting bowls that have been fused together. “I trained originally in production ceramics, learning to make works of the same size and shape, over and again,” Chambers continues. “This training has fed into my sculptural practice and without the training, I don’t think d be able to do what I’m doing now.”

