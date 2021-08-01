Home / Design / Creative Products

Delicate Botanicals Are Imprinted in Clay To Create Gorgeous Ceramic Dishes

By Arnesia Young on August 1, 2021

Botanical Ceramic Dinnerware by Hessa Al Ajmani

Working with clay can be messy, but it can also be beautiful and rewarding. For Emirati visual artist and ceramicist Hessa Al Ajmani, clay is a tool that allows her to express “her passion for exploration and observation” of the natural world. As part of her artistic practice, Al Ajmani crafts delicate botanical pottery using local plants and wildflowers native to the United Arab Emirates.

Originally born in Abu Dhabi but currently based in Ajman, the multitalented creative finds a wealth of inspiration in the world around her. Sourcing local flora found in the wild and sometimes plucking blooms from her mother’s garden, she imprints her finds into raw clay. Each piece becomes a documentation of her exploration as well as the native beauty of her homeland.

Since embarking on her journey making pottery, Al Ajmani has also founded her own ceramics studio with all the facilities necessary to create pottery from scratch. Clay Corner Studio is the first of its kind in Ajman and offers hands-on workshops, classes, kits, and supplies. Accessible to professional artists and beginners alike, it is a space where people can nurture their creativity and learn new skills in a supportive environment.

Scroll down to see images of Al Ajmani’s beautiful ceramic dishes. For more of the artist’s work, follow her on Instagram or visit her website. You can also purchase one of her gorgeous pieces for yourself by visiting her online shop.

Artist and ceramicist Hessa Al Ajmani crafts delicate botanical pottery using local plants and wildflowers native to the United Arab Emirates.

Botanical Ceramic Dinnerware by Hessa Al AjmaniBotanical Pottery and Ceramic Dishes by Hessa Al AjmaniBotanical Pottery and Ceramic Dishes by Hessa Al AjmaniBotanical Ceramic Dinnerware by Hessa Al AjmaniBotanical Pottery and Ceramic Dishes by Hessa Al Ajmani

Sourcing local flora found in the wild and sometimes plucking blooms from her mother’s garden, she then imprints her finds into raw clay.

Botanical Pottery and Ceramic Dishes by Hessa Al AjmaniBotanical Pottery and Ceramic Dishes by Hessa Al AjmaniBotanical Pottery and Ceramic Dishes by Hessa Al AjmaniBotanical Pottery and Ceramic Dishes by Hessa Al AjmaniBotanical Ceramic Dinnerware by Hessa Al Ajmani

Each piece becomes a documentation of the natural world and the native beauty of her homeland.

Botanical Ceramic Dinnerware by Hessa Al AjmaniBotanical Pottery and Ceramic Dishes by Hessa Al AjmaniBotanical Pottery and Ceramic Dishes by Hessa Al AjmaniBotanical Ceramic Dinnerware by Hessa Al AjmaniBotanical Ceramic Dinnerware by Hessa Al Ajmani

Watch this video to learn more about Al Ajmani's artistic philosophy and ceramic practice.

Hessa Al Ajmani: WebsiteInstagram | Shop | Studio

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Hessa Al Ajmani.

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
Read all posts from Arnesia Young
