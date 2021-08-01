Delicate Botanicals Are Imprinted in Clay To Create Gorgeous Ceramic Dishes

Working with clay can be messy, but it can also be beautiful and rewarding. For Emirati visual artist and ceramicist Hessa Al Ajmani, clay is a tool that allows her to express “her passion for exploration and observation” of the natural world. As part of her artistic practice, Al Ajmani crafts delicate botanical pottery using local plants and wildflowers native to the United Arab Emirates.

Originally born in Abu Dhabi but currently based in Ajman, the multitalented creative finds a wealth of inspiration in the world around her. Sourcing local flora found in the wild and sometimes plucking blooms from her mother’s garden, she imprints her finds into raw clay. Each piece becomes a documentation of her exploration as well as the native beauty of her homeland.

Since embarking on her journey making pottery, Al Ajmani has also founded her own ceramics studio with all the facilities necessary to create pottery from scratch. Clay Corner Studio is the first of its kind in Ajman and offers hands-on workshops, classes, kits, and supplies. Accessible to professional artists and beginners alike, it is a space where people can nurture their creativity and learn new skills in a supportive environment.

Artist and ceramicist Hessa Al Ajmani crafts delicate botanical pottery using local plants and wildflowers native to the United Arab Emirates.

Sourcing local flora found in the wild and sometimes plucking blooms from her mother’s garden, she then imprints her finds into raw clay.

Each piece becomes a documentation of the natural world and the native beauty of her homeland.

Watch this video to learn more about Al Ajmani's artistic philosophy and ceramic practice.

