Home / Design / Style

This Hand-Painted Meissen x Adidas ZX8000 Porcelain Sneaker Belongs in a Museum

By Emma Taggart on December 9, 2020
Meissen x Adidas zx8000

Porcelain isn’t just for tableware—the ceramic material can be used for sneakers, too. Adidas recently collaborated with German porcelain design house Meissen to create a hand-painted ZX8000 running shoe made from leather and ceramics. The gorgeous, ZX8000 Porcelain is inspired by the opulent Meissen Krater Vase, a historic ceramic piece designed by Ernst August Leuteritz in 1856.

The porcelain shoe is part of the adidas A-ZX series, a collection of reinterpreted ZX8000s made in collaboration with artists and designers. Meissen’s shoe is particularly elaborate, with real porcelain pieces stitched onto the sneaker’s tongue and heel counter. It features 15 of the vase’s 130 different patterns, including colorful floral designs and dragon motifs. Each element was hand-painted by a team of four highly skilled Meissen painters, but even in the hands of the talented artisans, the shoe took six months to complete.

“The manufacturing process has been very complex and took us more than a year to finish the product,” says Till Jagla, adidas Global Head of Energy. “The team has been obsessed to create the perfect object. When I think about this project, this is actually what I liked the most: the love, the passion and the dedication, which have led to an overwhelming result.”

The Meissen painters had to pay particular attention to detail, as they were working with a new, more challenging material. Dr. Tillmann Blaschke CEO of Meissen explains, “[It] was especially challenging as no mistakes are allowed due to the fact that the colors immediately are soaked up by the leather so no corrections are possible.”

The ZX8000 Porcelain is a one-of-a-kind art piece, and is currently being auctioned off via Sotheby’s. With less than seven days left to make a bid, it’s currently sitting at $6,500, however, it’s estimated to reach up to $1,000,000. The final sale amount will be donated to the Brooklyn Museum to support access to arts education for youth in NYC. And while you might not be able to afford the original, adidas is currently designing a wearable ZX8000 Porcelain shoe directly inspired by the art piece. It will be available for purchase from December 11, 2020.

Check out the beautiful ZX8000 Porcelain shoe below.

Adidas recently collaborated with German porcelain design house Meissen to create a ZX8000 running shoe made from leather and ceramics.

Meissen x Adidas zx8000

The one-of-a kind art piece is inspired by the Meissen Krater Vase, a historic ceramic piece designed by Ernst August Leuteritz in 1856.

Meissen x Adidas zx8000Meissen x Adidas zx8000

It features 15 of the vase’s 130 different patterns, each hand-painted by a team of four highly skilled Meissen painters.

Meissen x Adidas zx8000

It features real porcelain pieces stitched onto the sneaker’s tongue and heel counter.

Meissen x Adidas zx8000

Meissen x Adidas zx8000Meissen x Adidas zx8000Meissen x Adidas zx8000

Adidas: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Pinterest | YouTube
Meissen: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Pinterest

All images via Adidas / Meissen.

Related Articles:

Adidas Releases Groovy Tie-Dye Sneaker in Celebration of Woodstock’s 50th Anniversary

Adidas Announces First 100% Recyclable Running Shoe

Adidas Vows to Make 11 Million Pairs of Shoes Using Ocean Plastic

Mini Porcelain Plate Ornaments Illustrate Funny Fantasy Disaster Scenes

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Hairstylist Shares Amazing Transformations of Women Who Rock Their Gray Locks
Japanese Designer Fashions a Cyberpunk Kimono With a Neon Backpack
Turn Every Step Into a “Walk of Art” With These Creative Fine Art Socks
20 “Ugly” Holiday Sweaters That Are Festive Fun For Your Next Party
This “Rainbow Cat Barf” Scarf Is the Ultimate Cute Accessory for Winter
Miss Mexico 2020 Contestants Have the Most Spectacular Traditional Outfits

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Moschino Used Puppets for a Socially Distanced Fashion Show During COVID-19
50+ Artistic Halloween Makeup Ideas to Inspire Your Next Spooky Look
14 Inclusive Halloween Costumes to Ensure All Kids Can Dress Up for Fun
25 Halloween Nail Art Designs That Put Spooky Fun at Your Fingertips
Show Off Your Romanticism Side With These Illustrated Shirts
10+ Quick and Easy Last Minute Halloween Costumes

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.