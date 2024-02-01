Home / Art / Painting

Fore-Edge Book Painter Carries On Critically Endangered Craft

By Margherita Cole on February 1, 2024
Fore-Edge Book Painting by Maisie Matilda

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Decorating the edges of book pages is a tradition spanning hundreds of years. Although it is rumored to have gotten its start as a way for British royals to identify their books, it transformed into an intricate art form that includes portraits, landscapes, and scenes from novels. Despite its beauty, this craft is considered critically endangered, with few people still practicing it around the world. UK-based artist Maisie Matilda carries on the tradition of fore-edge book painting by upcycling used books into treasured possessions.

Matilda shares videos of her process on Instagram and TikTok to not only show how this craft is done, but also to inspire a new generation of artists to learn about fore-edge book painting. She begins each piece by showing viewers which book—or in some cases, multiple books—she will be working on before inserting it into a press. This keeps the pages in line so she can begin sketching and painting a design on the edges. The artwork that she creates usually correlates to the story in some way, such as the sweeping landscapes from the Lord of the Rings series, main characters from Harry Potter, and significant scenes from the Twilight books.

“I have always loved art and fantasy literature, so I decided to turn my passions into a career,” Matilda tells My Modern Met. “A few years ago I began my craft, fore-edge painting, and I have been doing it almost every day since. I mostly work on fantasy novels, but have also tried out some classic literature too.” After she finishes her paintings, Matilda shows off the effect by flipping through the decorated pages, showing how the illustration disappears and comes together again as the sheets fall back into place. While this art form is niche and demanding, it transforms even second-hand books into precious objects. Hopefully more artists as well as book-lovers will find appreciation in these artistic renditions of their favorite stories.

You can purchase available painted books via Matilda's Etsy shop, and keep up to date with her latest projects by following her Instagram.

UK-based artist Maisie Matilda carries on the age-old tradition of fore-edge book painting.

Fore-Edge Book Paintings by Maisie Matilda

“The Lord of the Rings” by J.R.R. Tolkien

Fore-Edge Book Paintings by Maisie Matilda

“Pride and Prejudice” by Jane Austen

Fore-Edge Book Paintings by Maisie Matilda

“The Lord of the Rings” by J.R.R. Tolkien

Fore-Edge Book Paintings by Maisie Matilda

Game of Thrones Collection

Fore-Edge Book Paintings by Maisie Matilda

Harry Potter Collection

This craft is considered critically endangered, with few artists still decorating books in this way.

Fore-Edge Book Paintings by Maisie Matilda

“The Complete Sherlock Holmes” by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

Fore-Edge Book Paintings by Maisie Matilda

“Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” by J.K. Rowling

Fore-Edge Book Paintings by Maisie Matilda

“Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” by J.K. Rowling

Fore-Edge Book Paintings by Maisie Matilda

“The Great Dune Trilogy” by Frank Herbert

Fore-Edge Book Paintings by Maisie Matilda

“The Great Dune Trilogy” by Frank Herbert

Matilda shares videos in hopes of inspiring more artists and book-lovers to appreciate the craft.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by maisie (@maisie_matilda_art)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by maisie (@maisie_matilda_art)

She decorates a range of novels like the Lord of the Rings series and Harry Potter with detailed illustrations.

Fore-Edge Book Paintings by Maisie Matilda

“The Lord of the Rings” by J.R.R. Tolkien

Fore-Edge Book Paintings by Maisie Matilda

“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” by J.K. Rowling

Fore-Edge Book Paintings by Maisie Matilda

“Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” by J.K. Rowling

Fore-Edge Book Paintings by Maisie Matilda

Harry Potter Collection

Fore-Edge Book Paintings by Maisie Matilda

“The Lord of the Rings” by J.R.R. Tolkien

Fore-Edge Book Paintings by Maisie Matilda

“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” by J.K. Rowling

Fore-Edge Book Paintings by Maisie Matilda

Harry Potter Collection

Matilda also uses second-hand books to transform something old into a beautiful work of art.

Fore-Edge Book Paintings by Maisie Matilda

“The Great Dune Trilogy” by Frank Herbert

Fore-Edge Book Paintings by Maisie Matilda

“The Lord of the Rings” by J.R.R. Tolkien

Fore-Edge Book Paintings by Maisie Matilda

“Breaking Dawn” (The Twilight Saga) by Stephenie Meyer

Maisie Matilda: Etsy | Instagram | TikTok

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Maisie Matilda.

Related Articles:

Famous Novels Turned into Beautifully Intricate Works of Book Art

Nature-Infused Book Art and Collages by Johannes Helden

Artist Adds Exquisite Bird Paintings To Vintage Book Pages That Describe Them

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Ernest Cole’s Lost American Photos From the 1960s and 1970s Published for the First Time
Hyperrealistic Paintings of Ferocious and Fuzzy Animals Rendered on Pure Silk Fabric
Rare Painting Made by All Four Members of the Beatles Could Sell for $600k
These Are the Most Borrowed Books From Public Libraries in 2023
80+ Painting Ideas That Will Inspire You To Pick Up a Brush Right Now
Modern Artist Imagines His Own Art Exhibition Within a Painting

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Book Reveals Hundreds of Frida Kahlo’s Fascinating Personal Photography Collection
Oprah Winfrey Is Honored With a Painting Permanently at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery
25th Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational Celebrates Town’s Art Colony Heritage
Long-Unseen ‘Water Lilies’ Painting by Monet Sells for $74 Million
Stunning Abstract Floral Paintings Represent Artist’s Journey Into Motherhood
Illustrator Draws Floor Plans of Iconic Locations From Dozens of Beloved TV Series

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.