Decorating the edges of book pages is a tradition spanning hundreds of years. Although it is rumored to have gotten its start as a way for British royals to identify their books, it transformed into an intricate art form that includes portraits, landscapes, and scenes from novels. Despite its beauty, this craft is considered critically endangered, with few people still practicing it around the world. UK-based artist Maisie Matilda carries on the tradition of fore-edge book painting by upcycling used books into treasured possessions.

Matilda shares videos of her process on Instagram and TikTok to not only show how this craft is done, but also to inspire a new generation of artists to learn about fore-edge book painting. She begins each piece by showing viewers which book—or in some cases, multiple books—she will be working on before inserting it into a press. This keeps the pages in line so she can begin sketching and painting a design on the edges. The artwork that she creates usually correlates to the story in some way, such as the sweeping landscapes from the Lord of the Rings series, main characters from Harry Potter, and significant scenes from the Twilight books.

“I have always loved art and fantasy literature, so I decided to turn my passions into a career,” Matilda tells My Modern Met. “A few years ago I began my craft, fore-edge painting, and I have been doing it almost every day since. I mostly work on fantasy novels, but have also tried out some classic literature too.” After she finishes her paintings, Matilda shows off the effect by flipping through the decorated pages, showing how the illustration disappears and comes together again as the sheets fall back into place. While this art form is niche and demanding, it transforms even second-hand books into precious objects. Hopefully more artists as well as book-lovers will find appreciation in these artistic renditions of their favorite stories.

You can purchase available painted books via Matilda's Etsy shop, and keep up to date with her latest projects by following her Instagram.

UK-based artist Maisie Matilda carries on the age-old tradition of fore-edge book painting.

This craft is considered critically endangered, with few artists still decorating books in this way.

Matilda shares videos in hopes of inspiring more artists and book-lovers to appreciate the craft.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by maisie (@maisie_matilda_art)

She decorates a range of novels like the Lord of the Rings series and Harry Potter with detailed illustrations.

Matilda also uses second-hand books to transform something old into a beautiful work of art.

Maisie Matilda: Etsy | Instagram | TikTok

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Maisie Matilda.

