Artist Captures the Soul of Quaint Urban Architecture With Expressive Marker Sketches

When we think of architectural illustrations, we may think of iconic buildings in a city rendered with structural details. But in many places, the true character lies not in its skycrapers and landmarks, but in the homes and businesses where locals spend their days. Artist Albert Kiefer (aka Housesketcher) documents these places. His use of expressive marker lines captures the lived-in quality of each illustrated building, reminding us that the true vibrancy of a place is indebted to those who call it home.

Kiefer started drawing architectural structures in 2016. “At first that was not a planned subject matter,” the artist tells My Modern Met. “I wanted to catch up with traditional sketching again. As a computer artist, I had not sketched on paper for over 30 years. At first, I sketched many different subjects. But it eventually became architecture. And I loved it!” While he has formal training in art, architectural drawing was something he ventured into on his own.

Most of the artist's sketches originate from real buildings, but he admits that he sometimes exaggerates some of their features. Kiefer explains, “I always look at a building for ‘sketching potential' and if I am inspired by something I see, that's the one for my next sketch.”

Many of Kiefer's illuastrations feature Japanese buildings, which he started drawing during the COVID pandemic. “There was a time when I was not allowed to travel around to sketch my local architecture and I found subjects on the internet,” he shares. “I immediately fell in love with this type of architecture because of its wild variety of shapes and looks. There are so many interesting aspects to sketch. I love it.”

To create these vibrant pieces, Kiefer uses simple sketchbooks and commercially available color markers. “These markers are alcohol based, and allow me to work quite fast,” he explains. “And that is one of the best things about working with them, since I don't want to spend too much time on sketches. This keeps them fresh and expressive.”

While he thrives at capturing unique buildings, that's far from Kiefer's only passion—he also enjoys drawing cars and motorcycles. To stay up to date with his architectural illustrations, you can follow the artist on Instagram.

