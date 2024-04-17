Home / Drawing / Illustration

Artist Captures the Soul of Quaint Urban Architecture With Expressive Marker Sketches

By Regina Sienra on April 17, 2024

Urban sketch by Albert Kiefer

When we think of architectural illustrations, we may think of iconic buildings in a city rendered with structural details. But in many places, the true character lies not in its skycrapers and landmarks, but in the homes and businesses where locals spend their days. Artist Albert Kiefer (aka Housesketcher) documents these places. His use of expressive marker lines captures the lived-in quality of each illustrated building, reminding us that the true vibrancy of a place is indebted to those who call it home.

Kiefer started drawing architectural structures in 2016. “At first that was not a planned subject matter,” the artist tells My Modern Met. “I wanted to catch up with traditional sketching again. As a computer artist, I had not sketched on paper for over 30 years. At first, I sketched many different subjects. But it eventually became architecture. And I loved it!” While he has formal training in art, architectural drawing was something he ventured into on his own.

Most of the artist's sketches originate from real buildings, but he admits that he sometimes exaggerates some of their features. Kiefer explains, “I always look at a building for ‘sketching potential' and if I am inspired by something I see, that's the one for my next sketch.”

Many of Kiefer's illuastrations feature Japanese buildings, which he started drawing during the COVID pandemic. “There was a time when I was not allowed to travel around to sketch my local architecture and I found subjects on the internet,” he shares. “I immediately fell in love with this type of architecture because of its wild variety of shapes and looks. There are so many interesting aspects to sketch. I love it.”

To create these vibrant pieces, Kiefer uses simple sketchbooks and commercially available color markers. “These markers are alcohol based, and allow me to work quite fast,” he explains. “And that is one of the best things about working with them, since I don't want to spend too much time on sketches. This keeps them fresh and expressive.”

While he thrives at capturing unique buildings, that's far from Kiefer's only passion—he also enjoys drawing cars and motorcycles. To stay up to date with his architectural illustrations, you can follow the artist on Instagram.

Artist Albert Kiefer (aka Housesketcher) documents quaint buildings that depict the real character of a city.

House sketch by Albert Kiefer

His use of expressive marker lines captures the lived-in quality of each illustrated building.

House sketch by Albert Kiefer

Most of the artist's  sketches originate from real buildings, but he admits that he sometimes exaggerates some of their features to fully capture its character.

Urban sketch by Albert Kiefer

Kiefer explains, “I always look at a building for ‘sketching potential' and if I am inspired by something I see, that's the one for my next sketch.”

Urban sketch by Albert Kiefer

Many of Kiefer's illustrations feature Japanese buildings, which he started drawing during the COVID pandemic.

Urban sketch by Albert Kiefer

“There was a time when I was not allowed to travel around to sketch my local architecture and I found subjects on the internet.”

Urban sketch by Albert Kiefer

“I immediately fell in love with this type of architecture because of its wild variety of shapes and looks. There are so many interesting aspects to sketch. I love it.”

Urban sketch by Albert Kiefer

Urban sketch by Albert Kiefer

Urban sketch by Albert Kiefer

House sketch by Albert Kiefer

House sketch by Albert Kiefer

Urban sketch by Albert Kiefer

Albert Kiefer (Housesketcher): Instagram | Patreon

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Albert Kiefer.

Quotes have been edited for length and clarity.

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
