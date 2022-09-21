14 Illustrated Mental Health Facts That Educate While Breaking the Stigmas Surrounding It

Illustrator and author Holly Chisholm is using her creative skills as a way to help others feel less alone. She has created illustrative visualizations of mental health statistics, selecting 14 important facts that are enhanced by her charming artwork. In pairing the colorful images with research and stats, she is hoping to educate her audience while dismantling the stigma around mental health.

Combining hand lettering with illustrations, Chisholm, aka @justpeachycomic, shares many eye-opening facts about mental health. One image points out that approximately one in five adults in the U.S. experience mental illness, while another illustration reveals that only 41% of U.S. adults with a mental health condition received the proper services in the last year. And as symptoms of mental illness can take many years to present, it can take a long time for people to get the help they need.

The informative series also seeks to break down stereotypes. In one of Chisholm’s facts, she writes, “Mental health problems have nothing to do with being lazy or weak and many people need help to get better.” She also points out that there is no right way to recover. “While medication can help, it may not be the only thing a person needs to feel their absolute best. Often a combination of therapy and medication provides the best outcomes”

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or suicidal thoughts, the Crisis Text Line offers free support from a Crisis Counselor all day and every day.

Illustrator Holly Chisholm has paired colorful images with important mental health facts.

