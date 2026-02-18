Adorable 6-Year-Old Makes History by Selling 100,000 Boxes of Girl Scout Cookies

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Q Burgh (@qburgh)

Many Girl Scouts across the country do their best to sell boxes of cookies, but there’s one 6-year-old in Pittsburgh that has outdone herself. Meet Pim Neill, the adorable Girl Scout who has sold over 100,000 boxes, and charmed her way into the hearts of everyone on social media.

Pim had been dreaming of becoming a Girl Scout and selling cookies for some time. “We actually decided to join Girl Scouts because when [Pim] was 3 years old, she saw a booth of girls and wanted ‘to be like them,’” Pim’s dad, Lucas Anorak-Neill, told People. “Last year, when she was 5, we tried to sign up, but they said we had to wait until she was finally in kindergarten.” Since her birthday was after the enrollment deadline at her local school, she had to wait another year to join.

This wasn’t the only obstacle she had to overcome though. Pim has undergone two lung transplants, which meant she had health challenges with breathing while other kids were running around, playing. Despite this, the little girl was determined and her family was supportive. Anorak-Neill says. “I did all the background stuff and signed up as a troop leader so I would be able to go anywhere Pim goes to support her.”

That’s why, when she set her sights on selling Girl Scout Cookies to help her troop go camping, her parents rallied behind her. They called and emailed friends and family, but their efforts really took off when they launched a campaign in a TikTok profile devoted to Pim. In a series of adorably straight-forward clips, the determined girl says, “My name is Pim. Do you want to buy some Girl Scout cookies?” Since then, her family has given updates on her cookie sales, as well as information on how to purchase boxes on her Girl Scout Cookie storefront.

Pim, who despite her young age has been described as an overachiever, has always performed well when it comes to big ventures. According to her parents, last fall, she sold 10% of her school’s popcorn sales. She also collected donations for a toy drive in her community through her church for two years, and last summer she read 506 books as part of her library’s summer reading program, earning the top prize in her age group. “Pim is literally unstoppable,” Anorak-Neill proudly says of his daughter.

On top of the big prize—a trip to Niagara Falls, a place that holds important memories to her parents—Pim has found something bigger in this adventure. “[Girl Scouts] is a place to be herself and belong. She is welcomed and loved,” her dad says. “The group itself is drama-free. She has a lot in common with many of the other girls. I genuinely hope all the girls stay in the troop for years to come. There’s laughter and joy and excitement.”

To stay up to date with this little entrepreneur and to know how to order Thin Mints, her top choice, and other cookies through her Girl Scouts storefront, check out Pim Neill on TikTok.

