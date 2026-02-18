Home / Inspiring / Good News

Adorable 6-Year-Old Makes History by Selling 100,000 Boxes of Girl Scout Cookies

By Regina Sienra on February 18, 2026

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Q Burgh (@qburgh)

Many Girl Scouts across the country do their best to sell boxes of cookies, but there’s one 6-year-old in Pittsburgh that has outdone herself. Meet Pim Neill, the adorable Girl Scout who has sold over 100,000 boxes, and charmed her way into the hearts of everyone on social media. 

Pim had been dreaming of becoming a Girl Scout and selling cookies for some time. “We actually decided to join Girl Scouts because when [Pim] was 3 years old, she saw a booth of girls and wanted ‘to be like them,’” Pim’s dad, Lucas Anorak-Neill, told People. “Last year, when she was 5, we tried to sign up, but they said we had to wait until she was finally in kindergarten.” Since her birthday was after the enrollment deadline at her local school, she had to wait another year to join.

This wasn’t the only obstacle she had to overcome though. Pim has undergone two lung transplants, which meant she had health challenges with breathing while other kids were running around, playing. Despite this, the little girl was determined and her family was supportive. Anorak-Neill says. “I did all the background stuff and signed up as a troop leader so I would be able to go anywhere Pim goes to support her.”

That’s why, when she set her sights on selling Girl Scout Cookies to help her troop go camping, her parents rallied behind her. They called and emailed friends and family, but their efforts really took off when they launched a campaign in a TikTok profile devoted to Pim. In a series of adorably straight-forward clips, the determined girl says, “My name is Pim. Do you want to buy some Girl Scout cookies?” Since then, her family has given updates on her cookie sales, as well as information on how to purchase boxes on her Girl Scout Cookie storefront.

Pim, who despite her young age has been described as an overachiever, has always performed well when it comes to big ventures. According to her parents, last fall, she sold 10% of her school’s popcorn sales. She also collected donations for a toy drive in her community through her church for two years, and last summer she read 506 books as part of her library’s summer reading program, earning the top prize in her age group. “Pim is literally unstoppable,” Anorak-Neill proudly says of his daughter.

On top of the big prize—a trip to Niagara Falls, a place that holds important memories to her parents—Pim has found something bigger in this adventure. “[Girl Scouts] is a place to be herself and belong. She is welcomed and loved,” her dad says. “The group itself is drama-free. She has a lot in common with many of the other girls. I genuinely hope all the girls stay in the troop for years to come. There’s laughter and joy and excitement.”

To stay up to date with this little entrepreneur and to know how to order Thin Mints, her top choice, and other cookies through her Girl Scouts storefront, check out Pim Neill on TikTok.

Pim Neill, a 6-year-old from Pittsburgh has sold over 100,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies, winning the hearts of many around the country.

Girl Scout Cookies

Photo: RobHainer/Depositphotos

In a series of adorably straight-forward clips, the determined girl says, “My name is Pim. Do you want to buy some Girl Scout cookies?”

@lifeofapim♬ original sound – Luke Mandel Anorak-N

Her family has given updates on her cookie sales, as well as information on how to purchase them through her Girl Scout Cookie storefront.

@lifeofapim♬ original sound – Luke Mandel Anorak-N

Pim Neill: TikTok

Sources: Girl Scout, 6, Breaks National Record by Selling Over 75,000 Boxes of Cookies. Now She's Hoping to Crush Another One (Exclusive)

Related Articles:

13-Year-Old Honored in TIME’s First-Ever ‘Girl of the Year’ for Invention Helping Unhoused People

“Bionic Girl” Debuts New Wireless Hands That Even Work When Detached From the Main Prosthetic

Empowering Nonprofit Makes Waves by Teaching Women and Girls To Surf in Sri Lanka

6-Year-Old Girl Breaks World Record for Lowest Limbo Roller Skating

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Kristen Stewart Saves Historic LA Theater From Shutting Down, Plans To Restore It
Buddhist Monks End 2,300-Mile Walk for Peace in Washington, D.C.
Olympic Polish Team Brought a Smiling Pierogi Plushie With Them and Fans Love the Mini Mascot
Bill Nye the Science Guy To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at the Children’s and Family Emmys
Kauai Animal Shelter Lets You Take Their Dogs on a Field Trip in Paradise
Stingless Bees Have Become the First Insects To Gain Legal Rights

More on My Modern Met

Friends Carry Their Buddy on Their Backs To Help Him See the World
Leaders of Japan and South Korea Got Together To Jam Out in K-Pop Drum Duet
Heartwarming Story of a Dog Who Spent 95 Day in a Shelter and the Boy Who Rescued Him
Mexico City, Home to the World’s Largest Bullring, Bans Violence in Bullfighting To Protect Animals
Finnish Children Are Learning How To Spot AI-Generated Content From the Age of Three
Travel Host Rick Steves Saves Seattle-Area Hygiene Center in Amazing “Gift to My Homeless Neighbors”

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.