Home / News

Amateur Metal Detectorist Discovers 13th-Century Gold Coin Featuring Henry III

By Madeleine Muzdakis on January 24, 2022
English Metal Detectorist Discovers 13th Century Gold Goin Featuring Henry III

The Henry III golden coin discovered in England. (Photo: Spink & Son)

Finding buried treasure is a common childhood dream, and some people hold onto this dream as adults, often pursuing a career in archeology. Though rare, there are also instances in which amateur metal detectorists make discoveries that lead to great leaps in knowledge as they are further excavated and studied by professionals. A recent find in a farmer's field in Devon, England, has been particularly exciting for both its amateur, anonymous discoverer and medieval historians. The incredible find is a single gold penny—minted by King Henry III and dating to the 13th century.

The unnamed discoverer had only recently begun his metal detecting quest after many years in abeyance. He posted his find on Facebook, but did not yet appreciate its impressive historical significance. A numismatic scholar named Gregory Edmund from Spink & Son noticed the coin online, and he advised the finder of its true significance. Minted around 1257, the stamped gold coin shows King Henry III of England sitting on a throne with scepter and orb. It is one of the earliest examples of gold English coinage, and one of only eight known examples from the reign.

King Henry III of England was a member of the Plantagenet house, a family of rulers descended from French nobility who eventually came to the English throne. Henry III reigned for an impressive 56 years. During this period he strengthened and centralized royal authority while also waging war abroad. According to Edmund, during the king's 13th century rule, coinage was shifting from silver to gold. Lands in the Middle East predominantly had gold coins, while England and the rest of Europe used silver. “At this time [in the 13th century] you see a huge crossover. So you start getting gold coins in the West, and silver coins in the East at this point. And basically that shows very clearly the two sides are speaking to one another and they're involved in one another,” Edmund told CNN.

Gold coins had not been minted in England since the Norman Conquest. It is thought that Henry III reintroduced the metal in 1257 by recycling Byzantine coins and Islamic gold dinars from his own treasury. Markings on the coin indicate the hand of Willem FitzOtto of Gloucester, The King's Goldsmith. Flowers and a cross adorn the flip-side of the coin. Beyond its shimmering beauty, the coin's excellent condition and rarity make it remarkable.

Found treasure in the UK is subject to the Treasure Act of 1996; but, as the coin is a single-item find, it belongs to the finder. He has offered it up for auction through Spink & Son, where it sold for £540,000 ($728,422.20). Meanwhile, the well-preserved relic has advanced the knowledge of medieval numismatics.

An English amateur metal detectorist discovered a medieval gold coin dating to the reign of Henry III.

Henry III Gold 20 Pence Coin

Both sides of the stunning coin, which dates to around 1257. (Photo: Spink & Son)

The coin—one of only about eight known from its period—went on auction at Spink & Son and sold for £540,000 ($728,422.20).

England's Medieval King Henry III

The coronation of King Henry III. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons, Public domain)

Spink & Son: Website
h/t: [CNN]

Related Articles:

Long-Lost Mosaic From Caligula’s “Pleasure Boat” Is Discovered in NYC Being Used as a Coffee Table

Hidden Hoards and Buried Treasure Troves Are Real and Still Being Discovered

Japanese Archaeologists Dig Up Jar Filled With Over 200,000 Bronze Coins

Maya Angelou Is the First Black Woman on a U.S. Quarter

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and reading while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

RIP André Leon Talley: Remembering an Icon Who Championed Diversity in Fashion
Vintage Uranium Glassware Under a Blacklight Casts an Eerie Green Glow
RIP Sidney Poitier: Paying Tribute to the Trailblazing Actor Who Paved the Way for Black Performers in Hollywood
103-Year-Old “Aunty Moser” May Have Been One of the Earliest-Born People Ever Photographed
First Ever “Golden-Con” Honoring ‘The Golden Girls’ Will Take Place in Chicago
Indigenous People in Alaska Invented Snow Goggles Centuries Ago To Protect Eyes and Improve Vision

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

The UAE Just Became the First Country in the World to Officially Implement a Shorter Workweek
Teen Finds Buried Treasure From the Bronze Age While Searching With Metal Detector
Long-Lost Mosaic From Caligula’s “Pleasure Boat” Is Discovered in NYC Being Used as a Coffee Table
Brazil Is Home to Prehistoric Underground Tunnels Created by Giant Ground Sloths
New French Law Bans the Use of Wild Animals in the Circus
Greta Thunberg and Youth Activists Petition UN To Declare a Global Climate Emergency

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.