This Art Nouveau Hotel in Mexico City Has One of the Most Beautiful Lobbies in the World

Art Nouveau is alive and well in Mexico City. To travel in time and step into this lavish architectural style, you just need to visit the Gran Hotel de la Ciudad de México. The building is full of history and boasts one of the most beautiful hotel lobbies in the world.

Located just across the street from the Zócalo, Mexico City's main square, the hotel is stunning for its plaza views. However, this is just one of the many features that makes this place so special. Housed in a building from 1899, it was originally envisioned as an upscale department store—the Centro Mercantil—and modeled after Paris' Galleries Lafayette and Au Bon Marché, symbolizing Mexico's efforts to be perceived as a modern country.

The façade on the side of the main entrance has a Neoclassical design, while the side that faces the Zócalo shares the unifying Neocolonial architecture that brings the buildings on the main square together. Once inside, visitors can take in many of the original Art Nouveau details.

The most notable feature of all is the 1908 stained glass ceiling conceived by French artisan Jacques Grüber, who also collaborated at the Galleries Lafayette. At the center of the domed ceiling sit three medallions, while the surrounding patterns are meant to evoke the emerging, innovative railroads.

Rounding out this Art Nouveau oasis are its cage-like elevators (the second oldest in Mexico, just after the ones at the National Palace), the organic shapes of each balcony that leads to the main lobby, the ornate Louis XIV chandeliers, the sprawling rugs with botanic motifs, and all the ironwork around the building.

The building was turned into a hotel for the 1968 Summer Olympics, dazzling visitors around the world and serving a new purpose during the coming decades. Should you want to visit, you can book a room or have brunch on the terrace—everyone will understand if you can't choose between the sights outside or inside.

Gran Hotel de la Ciudad de México: Website

