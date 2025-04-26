Home / Architecture / Hotels

This Art Nouveau Hotel in Mexico City Has One of the Most Beautiful Lobbies in the World

By Regina Sienra on April 26, 2025
Art Nouveau details of lobby of Gran Hotel de la Ciudad de Mexico

Photo: Nan Palmero via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Art Nouveau is alive and well in Mexico City. To travel in time and step into this lavish architectural style, you just need to visit the Gran Hotel de la Ciudad de México. The building is full of history and boasts one of the most beautiful hotel lobbies in the world.

Located just across the street from the Zócalo, Mexico City's main square, the hotel is stunning for its plaza views. However, this is just one of the many features that makes this place so special. Housed in a building from 1899, it was originally envisioned as an upscale department store—the Centro Mercantil—and modeled after Paris' Galleries Lafayette and Au Bon Marché, symbolizing Mexico's efforts to be perceived as a modern country.

The façade on the side of the main entrance has a Neoclassical design, while the side that faces the Zócalo shares the unifying Neocolonial architecture that brings the buildings on the main square together. Once inside, visitors can take in many of the original Art Nouveau details.

The most notable feature of all is the 1908 stained glass ceiling conceived by French artisan Jacques Grüber, who also collaborated at the Galleries Lafayette. At the center of the domed ceiling sit three medallions, while the surrounding patterns are meant to evoke the emerging, innovative railroads.

Rounding out this Art Nouveau oasis are its cage-like elevators (the second oldest in Mexico, just after the ones at the National Palace), the organic shapes of each balcony that leads to the main lobby, the ornate Louis XIV chandeliers, the sprawling rugs with botanic motifs, and all the ironwork around the building.

The building was turned into a hotel for the 1968 Summer Olympics, dazzling visitors around the world and serving a new purpose during the coming decades. Should you want to visit, you can book a room or have brunch on the terrace—everyone will understand if you can't choose between the sights outside or inside.

The Gran Hotel de la Ciudad de México is packed with Art Nouveau details, making its hall one of the most beautiful hotel lobbies in the world.

Stained glass atop Gran Hotel de la Ciudad de Mexico

Photo: izanbar/Depositphotos

The façade on the side of the main entrance has a Neoclassical design.

Façade of Gran Hotel de la Ciudad de Mexico

Photo: José Luiz Bernardes Ribeiro via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Once inside, visitors can take in many original Art Nouveau details.

Art Nouveau details of lobby of Gran Hotel de la Ciudad de Mexico

Photo: Photosimo/Depositphotos

Housed in a building from 1899, it was originally envisioned as an upscale department store.

Art Nouveau details of lobby of Gran Hotel de la Ciudad de Mexico

Photo: Octavio Alonso Maya via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The most notable feature is the stained glass ceiling conceived by French artisan Jacques Grüber.

Art Nouveau details of lobby of Gran Hotel de la Ciudad de Mexico

Photo: Nan Palmero via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

At the center of the domed glass ceiling sit three medallions, while the surrounding patterns are meant to evoke the modern railroads.

Art Nouveau details of lobby of Gran Hotel de la Ciudad de Mexico

Photo: izanbar/Depositphotos

Rounding out this Art Nouveau oasis are its cage-like elevators and the organic shapes of each balcony that lead to the main lobby.

Art Nouveau details of lobby of Gran Hotel de la Ciudad de Mexico

Photo: jiawangkun/Depositphotos

Art Nouveau details of lobby of Gran Hotel de la Ciudad de Mexico

Photo: jiawangkun/Depositphotos

It also boasts unbeatable views of Mexico City's main square.

View of the Mexico City Zocalo from Gran Hotel de la Ciudad de Mexico

Photo: dubassy/Depositphotos

Gran Hotel de la Ciudad de México: Website

Sources: Gran Hotel de la Ciudad de Mexico History; Breve historia del Gran Hotel de la Ciudad de México

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
