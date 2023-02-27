Home / Entertainment

Rebel Wilson Gets Engaged to Her Girlfriend in Front of Disneyland Castle

By Sara Barnes on February 27, 2023

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

Congratulations are in order for Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma. Wilson recently announced her engagement to Agruma by sharing a set of photos of the two women against the enchanting backdrop of Disneyland in California. Accompanied by a caption that begins, “We said YES!” the sweet images show the couple—wearing matching striped sweaters with hearts emblazoned on them—at a special spot in front of Sleeping Beauty’s castle as they're showered with flower petals. Another close-up image showcases Agruma’s gorgeous 2.55-carat Tiffany & Co. diamond ring.

Wilson and Agruma began dating in late 2021, and Wilson made the couple Instagram-official in June 2022. “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” the Pitch Perfect alum wrote at the time. After meeting Agruma, the founder and owner of the athleisure brand Lemon Ve Limon, she described the connection as “deep and instant.” Wilson thought she was looking for a husband, but the romantic connection with Agruma told her otherwise. The rest is history.

Wilson welcomed her first child, Royce Lillian, via surrogate in November 2022, making this an exciting couple of years for the actor with many more to come.

Actor Rebel Wilson recently announced her engagement to Ramona Agruma, after becoming Instagram-official in June 2022.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

It's been an exciting couple of years for the Pitch Perfect alum. She welcomed her first daughter, Royce Lillian, via surrogate in November 2022.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

h/t: [People]

Related Articles:

Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet First Photos of Newborn Baby Daughter Esti Maxine

20 Celebrities Who Are Winning Halloween This Year With Their Amazing Costumes

Bridal Consultant Matches Disney Princesses With Their Ideal Wedding Dress

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Alison Brie Bares It All (Literally) In a Hotel Hallway To Make Her Husband Laugh
Vanity Fair’s 29th Hollywood Issue Highlights 12 Young Stars in Captivating Portraits
Studio Ghibli’s ’Spirited Away’ Stage Play Is Coming to the U.S. This Spring
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Are Going on Tour Together
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Welcome Their Fourth Child
Brendan Fraser Surprises Fans and Gets Warm Reception at a Screening of ‘The Mummy’

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Cosplayer Hits the Gym To Become Strong Like the Mortal Kombat Character She Portrays
Angela Bassett Makes History by Earning Marvel’s Very First Oscar Nomination for Acting
Actress Viola Davis Achieves Coveted EGOT Status After Grammy Win
Composer John Williams Becomes the Oldest Academy Award Nominee at 90
Frankie Muniz Becomes a Full-Time Race Car Driver
Actor Ke Huy Quan’s Oscar Nomination Is Heartwarming Proof That It’s Never Too Late

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.