Rebel Wilson Gets Engaged to Her Girlfriend in Front of Disneyland Castle

Congratulations are in order for Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma. Wilson recently announced her engagement to Agruma by sharing a set of photos of the two women against the enchanting backdrop of Disneyland in California. Accompanied by a caption that begins, “We said YES!” the sweet images show the couple—wearing matching striped sweaters with hearts emblazoned on them—at a special spot in front of Sleeping Beauty’s castle as they're showered with flower petals. Another close-up image showcases Agruma’s gorgeous 2.55-carat Tiffany & Co. diamond ring.

Wilson and Agruma began dating in late 2021, and Wilson made the couple Instagram-official in June 2022. “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” the Pitch Perfect alum wrote at the time. After meeting Agruma, the founder and owner of the athleisure brand Lemon Ve Limon, she described the connection as “deep and instant.” Wilson thought she was looking for a husband, but the romantic connection with Agruma told her otherwise. The rest is history.

Wilson welcomed her first child, Royce Lillian, via surrogate in November 2022, making this an exciting couple of years for the actor with many more to come.

